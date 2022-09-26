Global Healthcare UV Disinfection Equipment Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030 - Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Healthcare UV Disinfection Equipment Market INFO Global Healthcare UV Disinfection Equipment Market Seg

Global healthcare UV disinfection equipment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.8 % during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insightace Analytics Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Healthcare UV Disinfection Equipment Market- by Product Type (Automated and Germicidal Lamp Based), Deployment Mode (Mobile, Tabletop, Compact and Wall-mounted), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

Ultraviolet light exists between optical and x-ray light. The replacement of CCFLs with LEDs made of silicon carbide, gallium nitride, and other materials will increase the demand for UV curing and medicinal photodynamic therapy applications. UV disinfection equipment kills or inactivates bacteria by destroying nucleic acids and altering DNA, rendering them unable to perform critical cellular tasks. It is utilized in various applications, including air, food, and water purification. Drinking water, wastewater, and process water treatment use UV disinfection equipment.

The manufacturers are projected to invest heavily in R&D to improve the functionality of UV disinfection equipment for high-volume applications, including municipal drinking water and industrial process water treatment. Technology development has advanced in developing nations like India and China because of government initiatives supporting water and wastewater treatment. Additionally, these emerging nations' quick industrialization has polluted the air and water, negatively impacting rainfall and the quality of their natural water supplies. The market for UV disinfection equipment is anticipated to benefit from increased demand for safe and clean drinking water brought on by population growth and a shortage of freshwater supplies. Additionally, there is a rise in demand for automated UV-C light-based surface disinfection systems due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic worldwide. The healthcare sector and other commercial organizations have called for the elimination of manual cleaning methods to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Throughout the forecast period, this aspect is anticipated to fuel the market for UV disinfection equipment.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the healthcare UV disinfection equipment market over the forecast years. The main prospects to drive this market in the future are the growth in concerns over the effects of disinfection, chemical and biological contaminants as by-products in wastewater and water supply to the environment and human health. Additionally, a new generation of UV disinfection equipment has been developed that is less expensive, ecologically friendly, simple to use, more efficient, and functions without leaving any residue. In addition, the Asia Pacific healthcare UV disinfection equipment market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the rising demand for UV disinfection technology as a chemical disinfectant substitute. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic's appearance has increased demand for UV disinfection equipment because of the concern that diseases from contaminated surfaces could spread. Different coronaviruses, including SARS and MERS, and other infections can be killed by UV.

Major market players operating in the healthcare UV disinfection equipment market include AMENSCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, American Ultraviolet, Beijing Ikbolo, Guangdong Dongpin Beauty & Medical Technology, CLOROX HEALTHCARE, De Marco s.r.l., KOVER SRL, LIGHT PROGRESS, Lumalier, Medstar and Other Prominent Players.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In April 2022, the renal business that Mar Cor Purification and Cantel Medical formerly ran, subsidiaries of STERIS Plc, was bought by Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA), an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment systems. In North America, Mar Cor is a top producer and provider of industrial, commercial, and medical water solutions. Mar Cor has extensive technological know-how in developing, constructing, and maintaining high-purity water treatment systems. With the help of this acquisition, Evoqua will be able to broaden the scope of its services in North America and offer tested water solutions to the healthcare sector.

• In October 2020, Hönle significantly increased its life science business by acquiring the disinfection expert STERILSYSTEMS. With this acquisition, Honle can broaden its focus to include creating ultra-effective UVC systems for water disinfection, odor neutralization, and surface sterilization.

Market Segments

Global Healthcare UV Disinfection Equipment Market, by Product Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Automated

• Germicidal Lamp Based

Global Healthcare UV Disinfection Equipment Market, by Deployment Mode, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Mobile

• Tabletop

• Compact

• Wall-mounted

Global Healthcare UV Disinfection Equipment Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Healthcare UV Disinfection Equipment Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Healthcare UV Disinfection Equipment Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Healthcare UV Disinfection Equipment Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Healthcare UV Disinfection Equipment Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Healthcare UV Disinfection Equipment Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

