Global Corneal Topographers Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Corneal Topographers Market INFO Global Corneal Topographers Market Seg

Global corneal topographers market was valued at US$ 628 Million in 2019. It is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.8 % during a forecast period of 2020-2028.

Major market players operating in the corneal topographers market include Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Tomey Corporation, Option 2000 SpA, Tracey Technologies, SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH, Heidelberg” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insightace Analytics Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Corneal Topographers Market- by Product (Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), Placido, Scheimpflug, Ray Tracing, LED Triangulation and Others), End-User (Hospitals, Ophthalmology Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Others), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1159

According to the latest research by Insightace Analytics, the global corneal topographers market was valued at US$ 628 Million in 2019. It is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.8 % during a forecast period of 2020-2028.

A non-invasive imaging tool called a corneal topographer enables mapping and evaluating the corneal surface. The topographer describes the numerous corneal curvature and form properties in depth. Since the cornea and the general health of the cornea strongly influence the eye's ability to focus light onto objects, mapping the cornea's topography is crucial for determining the quality of vision. When performing cataract surgery, refractive surgery like LASIK, or evaluating contact lens fit, corneal topography with topographers is used. It aids in the identification of keratoconus suspects, the installation of incisions and intrastromal rings in keratoconus, as well as the research and diagnosis of corneal and ocular surface conditions such as pterygium, limbal dermoid, and localized corneal scarring.

Increased focus on R&D by market players and high engagement in strategic collaborations to develop cutting-edge ophthalmic diagnostics modalities are the factors driving the market's growth. Growing preference for laser refractive error correction procedures and increasing use of contact lenses also contribute to the market's expansion. The need for advanced corneal topographers is increasing as the number of surgical procedures are performed in various healthcare settings, including clinics, hospitals, and ambulatory care facilities, which will boost the market for corneal topographers during the forecast period. Lack of quantitative assessments of regularity, strict government regulations, the high cost of corneal topography devices, and a lack of awareness about these devices will act as a restraint and further challenge the growth of the corneal topographers market in the forecast period mentioned above. Corneal topographers can only measure four points that are 3.6mm apart or more than 5% of the corneal surface.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the corneal topographers market over the forecast years due to the rapid increase in the number of senior people in the area and the rising rates of Corneal pterygium limbal dermoid and localized corneal scarring. North America dominates the corneal topographers market due to elements including favourable reimbursements and government and non-government initiatives to promote research and innovation in the area. In addition, the Asia Pacific corneal topographers market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period attributed to a variety of factors, including a rise in foreign patients looking for inexpensive treatment in Asian nations, increased market penetration by companies in developing countries, and government initiatives supporting ophthalmic care. The Asia Pacific will probably have positive market expansion because of the high number of cataract patients and the associated rise in cataract procedures.

Major market players operating in the corneal topographers market include Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Tomey Corporation, Option 2000 SpA, Tracey Technologies, SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH, Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, Agfa Healthcare, Imalux Corporation, OPTOPOL Technology S.A, Ninepoint Medical, NIDEK CO., LTD., Topcon Corporation, Essilor, Bausch Health Companies, Inc., OCULUS Optikgeräte GmbH, Novacam Technologies Inc., Agiltron Incorporated, Shenzhen MOPTIM Imaging Technique Co., Ltd., Oct Medical Imaging Inc., Heliotis AG, Phoenix Research Labs, Thorlabs Inc., Michelson Diagnostics, Leica Microsystems, Optovue, and other prominent players.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In August 2018, to increase the effectiveness of cataract surgery, the OCULUS Pentacam AXL was connected to the TrueVision TruePlan and the Leica Microsystems IOLcompass Pro Guidance systems.

Curious about this latest version of the report? Obtain Report Details @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1159

Market Segments

Global Corneal Topographers Market, by Product, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)

• Placido

• Scheimpflug

• Ray Tracing

• LED Triangulation

• Others

Global Corneal Topographers Market, by End-User, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Hospitals

• Ophthalmology Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others

Global Corneal Topographers Market, by Region, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Corneal Topographers Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Corneal Topographers Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Corneal Topographers Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Corneal Topographers Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Corneal Topographers Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

 To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global corneal topographers market

 To receive an industry overview and future trends of the corneal topographers market

 To analyze the corneal topographers market drivers and challenges

 To get information on the corneal topographers market value (US$Mn) forecast to 2030

 Significant investments, mergers & acquisitions in the corneal topographers market industry

For More Information @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1159