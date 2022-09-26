Global Cardiovascular And Soft Tissue Repair Patch Market worth $ 7.03 Billion by 2030 - Report by Insightace Analytics

Global Cardiovascular And Soft Tissue Repair Patch Market info Global Cardiovascular And Soft Tissue Repair Patch Market seg

Global cardiovascular and soft tissue repair patch market was valued at US$ 3.23 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 7.03 Billion by 2030

Major market players operating in the cardiovascular and soft tissue repair patch market include Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, BD (Becton Dickinson), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., CryoLife, Inc.” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insightace Analytics Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Cardiovascular And Soft Tissue Repair Patch Market- by Product Type (Synthetic Patch, Biologic Patch, Xenogeneic Patch and Allogeneic Patch), Application (Cardiovascular Repair, Cardiac Reconstruction, Vascular Reconstruction, Soft Tissue Repair, Abdominal Wall Reconstruction, Thoracic Wall Reconstruction, Dural Reconstruction, Hernia Repair and Others), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Specialty Clinics), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by Insightace Analytics, the global cardiovascular and soft tissue repair patch market was valued at US$ 3.23 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 7.03 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.4 % during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Patches for vascular and soft tissue healing are used in vascular repair, soft tissue repair, and restoration procedures. The need for cardiovascular and soft tissue repair patches is being driven by the increasing prevalence of heart defects such as ventricular septal and atrial septal defects in surgical procedures and sports injuries. It is anticipated that a more significant number of hernias, including inguinal hernias and congenital diaphragmatic hernias, will be detected worldwide.

Congenital cardiac conditions like atrial septal and ventricular septal defects are becoming more common. Growth is ascribed to these conditions and rising technical improvements and R&D (research and development) spending. The main factors driving this market are the increasing prevalence of congenital cardiac diseases, including atrial septal and ventricular septal defects, and technological advancements. Patches are becoming more important in diagnosing and treating cardiac and soft tissue problems, driving several research institutions, important manufacturers, and raw material suppliers to work together to create ground-breaking remedies. Additionally, major market participants are concentrating on creating cutting-edge tissue engineering materials-based technologies, which are anticipated to propel the market for cardiovascular and soft tissue repair patches forward. The region's market is expanding primarily due to the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure, essential players, and numerous research activities. Additionally, one of the key factors supporting positive regional growth is the increased prevalence of cardiac diseases due to sedentary lifestyles, junk food consumption, alcohol, cigarettes, and substance abuse. In the coming years, the market is projected to benefit from the growing usage of patches in medical operations and the rise in sports injuries.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the cardiovascular and soft tissue repair patch market over the forecast years. This results from rapidly evolving lifestyles, an uptick in the prevalence of cardiac disorders, an increase in hernia issues, an uptick in alcohol and tobacco use, an uptick in obesity, and an uptick in drug addiction. In addition, the Asia Pacific cardiovascular and soft tissue repair patch market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to rapid developments in healthcare infrastructure, growing trends of minimally invasive surgical procedures, increasing rates of cardiac disease and medical tourism, rapid economic expansion in several nations like China and India, a growing geriatric population, and an increasing burden of chronic diseases.

Major market players operating in the cardiovascular and soft tissue repair patch market include Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, BD (Becton Dickinson), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., CryoLife, Inc., Baxter International, Inc., Aesculap, Inc. (a B. Braun company), LeMaitre Vascular, Medtronic, FOC Medical S.A., Admedus, Bone Bank Allografts, Braile Biomédica, Glycar SA Pty Ltd., Inc., CorMatrix, Inc., Johnson & Johnson (Medical Devices Business Services, Inc.), Nurami Medical Nanofiber Technology, Medprin Regenerative Medical Technologies Co., Ltd., Terumo Corporation, South America Implants S.A., and Lamed GmbH among others.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In February 2020, Terumo will introduce AQUABRID, a brand-new surgical sealant, to the EMEA market. AQUABRID is approved for use as an adjunct to well-established techniques for sealing wounds from aortic surgery, including staples, sutures, patches, and electrocautery.

Market Segments

Global Cardiovascular And Soft Tissue Repair Patch Market, by Product Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Synthetic Patch

• Biologic Patch

• Xenogeneic Patch

• Allogeneic Patch

Global Cardiovascular And Soft Tissue Repair Patch Market, by Application, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Cardiovascular Repair

• Cardiac Reconstruction

• Vascular Reconstruction

• Soft Tissue Repair

• Abdominal Wall Reconstruction

• Thoracic Wall Reconstruction

• Dural Reconstruction

• Hernia Repair

• Others

Global Cardiovascular And Soft Tissue Repair Patch Market, by End-User, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Specialty Clinics

Global Cardiovascular And Soft Tissue Repair Patch Market, by region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Cardiovascular And Soft Tissue Repair Patch Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Cardiovascular And Soft Tissue Repair Patch Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Cardiovascular And Soft Tissue Repair Patch Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Cardiovascular And Soft Tissue Repair Patch Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Cardiovascular And Soft Tissue Repair Patch Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

