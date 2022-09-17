Deputy PM urges China to facilitate imports of more goods from Việt Nam, ASEAN

VIETNAM, September 17 - HÀ NỘI — Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Bình Minh delivered a pre-recorded speech at the opening of the 19th ASEAN-China Expo (CAEXPO) and the 19th China-ASEAN Business Investment Summit (CABIS) in Nanning, the capital city of China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Friday.

He hailed the important achievements that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China have gained over the years, especially the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, security, prosperity and sustainable development.

ASEAN and China have continued to be each other’s largest trade partner with two-way trade hitting the new record of US$669 billion in 2021. China is the biggest foreign direct investor in many ASEAN countries. Meanwhile, bilateral cooperation in disease control, poverty reduction, culture, people-to-people exchanges have also been strengthened, benefiting people of both sides, according to the Deputy PM.

Minh underlined that amid the complicated and unexpected changes in the regional and global situation, with supply chains still suffering from COVID-19 consequences and rising costs of fuel and raw materials in many countries and regions, ASEAN countries and China should continue to strengthen cooperation in dealing with challenges and speed up sustainable post-pandemic recovery.

He stressed the need to make full use of opportunities from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the ASEAN-China Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA), thus bolstering bilateral trade in a balanced and sustainable manner.

The Deputy PM suggested the Chinese Government create favourable conditions for the increased import of goods and high-quality farm produce from Việt Nam as well as other ASEAN countries via Việt Nam.

He also asked for China’s coordination in maintaining stable supply and production chains as well as smooth customs clearance activities in all circumstances; diversifying goods transportation methods by road, rail, sea and air; promoting partnerships in the fields of innovation, digital transformation, digital economy, and e-commerce; and strengthening collaboration in the fields of green and sustainable development.

CAEXPO is one of the 10 leading trade fairs of China, which has been held annually since 2004. This year, Việt Nam continues to participate in the event at the largest scale with a display area of over 2,000sq.m, along with the online exhibition by 80 enterprises to introduce Vietnamese products such as agricultural and aquatic goods, processed food, wooden furniture and handicrafts, consumer goods, as well as investment, tourism and trade services. — VNS