Submit Release
News Search

There were 208 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,186 in the last 365 days.

MoF proposes to reduce fees by up to 50 per cent to support transport sector

VIETNAM, September 17 - HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Finance (MoF) is drafting a proposal to reduce fees by 20 to 50 per cent for four transport types to help the sector recover.

Specifically, the MoF proposed reducing tonnage fees for ships and boats involved in domestic maritime activities, maritime security fees and fees for entering and leaving seaports by 20 per cent each.

For airlines, it proposed a 20 per cent reduction in the charge for assessment and issuance of certificates, permits and certificates in civil aviation activities. The cost to issue permits to enter and exit restricted areas at airports and airfields would also be cut by 20 per cent.

It also asked for a 50 per cent reduction in the fee for using railway infrastructure and a 50 per cent cut on inland waterway reporting fees and 50 per cent on inland waterway port entry and exit fees.

MoF said the reduction period for the above will last for three months from October until the end of December 2022.

It was estimated that the reduction would cost VNĐ55 billion.

According to MoF, the structure of the draft circular and the fee reduction was similar to Circular No. 120/2021/TT-BTC, which stipulates the reduction of 37 fees and charges to support those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the first six months of 2022. — VNS

You just read:

MoF proposes to reduce fees by up to 50 per cent to support transport sector

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.