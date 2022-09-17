First approved batches of Vietnamese durians en route to China

VIETNAM, September 17 - HÀ NỘI — The first batches of Vietnamese durian from the Central Highlands Province of Đắk Lắk Province that have passed stringent safety guidelines began their journey to China on Saturday.

Eight producers have each sent between 60 and 100 tonnes of the fruit. It will take two days for the containers to reach Hữu Nghị Border Gate in the northern province of Lạng Sơn.

With the approval from China, durian prices have increased from VNĐ50,000 (US$2.1) to around VNĐ75,000 ($3.17) per kilo.

More durians from 23 China-approved growing areas are also on the way to a code-granted facility in Đắk Lắk to be sorted and packaged for delivery to China. Transportation requirements include using cartons with air holes for ventilation and quality control.

Qualified durians need to weigh three kilos each and meet stringent safety standards. They are required to have traceability stamps as well, which will be presented in English or Chinese and show the name of the packaging facility.

Previously, Vietnamese durians could not go straight to China but had to be transported via Thailand. — VNS