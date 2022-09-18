First Trial Date Set for Exactech Hip Knee and Ankle Cases Consolidated in Florida Court

The first trial date is set for Exactech hip, knee, and ankle lawsuits in the Eighth Judicial Circuit of Florida (Case No. 01-2022-CA-2670). Mctlaw attorney, Ilyas Sayeg, won arguments to move all FL Exactech lawsuits into a consolidated master case in the district. The Court in Alachua County, Florida is the ideal venue to file these cases since Exactech is a Gainesville, FL-based company. Further, Hon. Donna Keim has prioritized moving this docket along quickly.

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Justice is moving swiftly for plaintiffs in the Exactech hip, knee, and ankle litigation. The first trial date is set for November 6th, a little more than a year from now. Mctlaw attorney, Ilyas Sayeg won arguments to move all FL Exactech lawsuits into a consolidated master case in the Eighth Judicial Circuit of Florida (Case No. 01-2022-CA-2670). Further, the Alachua Circuit Court agrees to consolidate all Exactech lawsuits under the management of Hon. Donna Keim.

The Order of Consolidation includes 54 cases that are currently pending and provides the opportunity to consolidate all Exactech cases filed in the Eighth Judicial Circuit of Florida in the future. Attorney Sayeg advocated for the consolidation of these cases in order to promote efficiency, consistency, and judicial economy. Consolidating the cases helps them get heard as quickly as possible, providing the most efficient resolution for plaintiffs.

The Court in Alachua County, Florida is the ideal venue to file these cases. Exactech is a Gainesville, FL-based company. Further, Hon. Donna Keim has prioritized moving this docket along quickly. Her strategies for expediency include monthly Case Management Conferences and hearings regarding the Exactech Master Case. In addition to this, she set the first trial for a little over one year from now, further showing her commitment to hearing this group of cases as quickly and expeditiously as possible.

Mctlaw is a leader in this national litigation and our attorneys are committed to getting justice for our Exactech hip, knee, and ankle implant clients. Exactech issued recalls for these implants because of the potential for "premature wear" of the plastic parts and "out-of-specification" packaging that can degrade the polyethylene in the implants. Our lawyers have years of experience pursuing compensation for patients with defective orthopedic implants. Whether you are an injured patient, or an attorney looking to co-counsel or refer a client to us, we are available to review your case.

The trial lawyers at mctlaw have over a century and a half of combined legal experience. Our team of attorneys and paralegals have represented clients against multinational corporations and against the Secretary of the Department of Health & Human Services during courtroom trials, hearings, depositions, mediations, and settlement negotiations. We have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in compensation for our clients. The legal team at mctlaw is licensed to practice law in state and federal, district, and circuit courts throughout the nation.

