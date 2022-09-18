VSP BCI Troop B West - Rutland / Death Investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 22B4005050

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Kipp Colburn

STATION: VSP Bureau Of Criminal Investigations, Troop B West – Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 6:45 p.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1946 US RT 4, Killington, Vermont

INCIDENT: Death investigation

VICTIM: Darlene Parker

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

VICTIM: Thomas Dodge

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating two deaths which occurred at the Killington Motel in Killington, VT, during the evening hours on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

VSP was notified at approximately 7:00 p.m. that a woman, later identified as Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton, Vermont, and a man, later identified as Thomas Dodge, 53, were found unresponsive in their motel room. Killington Rescue responded to the residence and pronounced the two individuals deceased. Investigators located evidence suggesting the deaths were caused by accidental overdose and did not appear suspicious.

During the investigation it was learned Killington Police had responded to the same motel hours earlier for an overdose in a neighboring room where the subject was revived through the use of Narcan and transported to a medical facility for follow-on treatment. There is no information at this time connecting the two incidents aside from being at the same place, of the same nature, and within a short time.

Killington Police Department and a Medical Death Investigator from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to the scene and assisted with the investigation. The victim's body was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

No further details are available at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding this case please call the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks, and reference the case number listed at the top, or tips can be submitted anonymously at the Vermont State Police tips line: https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.