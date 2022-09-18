Handmade Dragon Plushie Brings Hope to Rare Disease Patients Diagnosed with Histiocytosis
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dynamite Foundation is pleased to announce their incorporation as a nonprofit organization in the State of Texas on 9/8/2021. For the past six years Jennifer Mitchell, the creator of Dynamite the Histio Warrior Dragon™ has made it her mission to provide every Histio warrior with a Dynamite the Histio Warrior Dragon™ of their very own at no cost to them. Dynamite the Histio Warrior Dragon™ is a handmade crochet dragon made specifically for Histiocytosis patients.
Dynamite the Histio Warrior Dragon™ was created after Jennifer’s son Jayden was diagnosed with Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis (LCH) in 2014. For more information on Jayden’s Story, please visit the Facebook page at the link provided below.
Histiocytosis warriors go through numerous doctor appointments, medical procedures, medical tests, medications, and even chemotherapy. Histiocytosis is commonly referred to as Histio. The stress Histio patients go through, and the damage done to their bodies and minds is heartbreaking. They needed something to brighten their world.
Dynamite creator Jennifer noticed that there was nothing for Histio warriors specific to their battle that could show them that they are loved and give them hope. So, in 2016, Dynamite the Histio Warrior Dragon™ was born. Jennifer wanted to create The Dynamite Foundation, so that it will be easier to provide Dynamite’s to more patients with Histiocytosis. TDF is proud to celebrate the birthday of Dynamite the Histio Warrior Dragon™ next week. Dynamite will be six years old on September 27th.
The main goal of The Dynamite Foundation (TDF), is for every Histio warrior to receive a Dynamite the Histio Warrior Dragon™ of their very own. Dynamite the Histio Warrior Dragon™ is a handmade crochet dragon made specifically for Histiocytosis patients. Dynamites are in 22 countries including the USA. The main mission is to share love, hope and joy with everyone affected by any form of Histiocytosis in the world.
Jennifer, the founder of TDF, hopes Dynamite the Histio Warrior Dragon™ will continue to comfort Histio patients and their families everywhere. For more information on TDF, please check out the links below.
People can now follow TDF on Facebook as a recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit foundation. The Dynamite Foundation is also excited to announce that TDF is now on Amazon Smile. Amazon Smile will donate 0.5% of eligible purchases on Amazon to The Dynamite Foundation, which will further the ability of TDF to share love, hope, and joy with individuals impacted by Histiocytosis.
TDF is now recognized on GuideStar, the world’s largest source of nonprofit information. This website provides information on the validity and financial efficacy of nonprofit organizations. TDF is listed on GuideStar to provide transparency for donors, prospective donors and recipients of the foundation.
TDF is also a founding member of Global Genes. Global Genes is an advocacy platform committed to providing information, resources and connections to all communities affected by rare disease.
In the future, The Dynamite Foundation plans to extend beyond giving a Dynamite to patients that have been diagnosed, by sending an Angel Dynamite to the families of those who lost their battle with Histiocytosis. More information on the Angel Dynamites will be coming soon.
For more information on TDF or Jayden's story, please check out the links below. Please contact us if you have any questions on how you can get connected with The Dynamite Foundation.
Jennifer Mitchell
