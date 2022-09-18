Submit Release
News Search

There were 217 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,112 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory - Leader of the Government in the House of Commons to hold news conference on fall sitting

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mark Holland, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, will hold a news conference to discuss the upcoming sitting of Parliament.

Press Conference

Date: September 20, 2022
Time: 9:00 a.m. EST
Location:
Room 125-B, West Block, Parliament Hill
Ottawa, Ontario

SOURCE Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/18/c6355.html

You just read:

Media Advisory - Leader of the Government in the House of Commons to hold news conference on fall sitting

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.