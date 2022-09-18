Future Beauty Labs Announces BYOMA's Retail Expansion Into Ulta Beauty

The Award-Winning Skincare Brand will Launch in Ulta Beauty Starting September 18th

Following its explosive success in the US and UK, skincare innovation house Future Beauty Labs announces the retail expansion of its award-winning skincare line, BYOMA, into Ulta Beauty. The brand's clinically-proven, barrier-focused collection of skincare essentials will launch online September 18th and in 715 stores nationwide starting October 16th.

BYOMA debuted in February in response to consumer need for accessible, affordable, approachable skincare that boosts and rebuilds the skin barrier, creating a new category: Skin-Compatible Skincare. Built on the principle of providing building blocks to better skin, BYOMA has disrupted the status quo of over-treated, over-exfoliated skin with dermatologist approved barrier-care, that is driven by science, powered by actives for the ultimate skin-compatible solution.

"The focus on skin barrier health and the creation of skin-compatible skincare means healthier results regardless of age, skin-tone, type or gender. Gentle enough for sensitive skin, yet powerful enough to deliver effective, noticeable results," says Marc Elrick, brand Founder and CEO.

Since launch, BYOMA has far surpassed its goals of disrupting the skincare industry. As Target's biggest skincare launch of 2022, and one of the fastest-growing skincare brands on TikTok this year, with over 100M impressions at launch, brand affinity is strong. A repurchase rate 28.3% above competitive skincare brands at Target and growing shows just how well the skincare community is responding to the efficacious formulas and affordable price point.

Setting a new standard of excellence in skincare, the brand has already racked up 7 industry awards within its 8-month lifespan, including a coveted Allure Best of Beauty Award (Best Cleanser).

Ulta Beauty clients will be able to purchase the 6-piece collection featuring a range of dermatologist-approved, clinically proven, science-backed formulas starting at $12.99. Each product features BYOMA's proprietary barrier-health complex (combining ceramides, cholesterol, and fatty acids at a 3-1-1 ratio) plus handpicked active ingredients to boost, build, balance and brighten for your best skin day, every day. BYOMA's barrier-health technology delivers molecular-level dermal repair with breakthrough efficacy in sustainable, disruptive packaging.

BYOMA product innovation includes:

Creamy Jelly Cleanser: $12.99

An ultra-hydrating daily cleanser with BYOMA's Tri-Ceramide Complex™, antioxidant rich Licorice Root + Green Tea. The pH balanced jelly formula transforms into a rich, creamy lather to melt away the day leaving skin refreshed, clean and makeup free without disrupting the skin barrier. Suitable for all skin types.

Key ingredients include: Tri-Ceramide Complex + Licorice Root + Green Tea

Moisturizing Gel Cream: $14.99

A deeply hydrating, lightweight, oil-free gel cream moisturizer formulated with BYOMA's Tri-Ceramide Complex™ + Niacinamide + Green Tea to help brighten and reduce redness while supporting the skin barrier function.

Key ingredients include: Tri-Ceramide Complex + Niacinamide + Green Tea

Brightening Serum: $16.99

A concentrated brightening booster with BYOMA's Tri-Ceramide Complex™+ Niacinamide + Hyaluronic Acid to visibly improve tone and texture for brighter, glowing skin without compromising the daily skin barrier function.

Key ingredients include: Tri-Ceramide Complex + Niacinamide + Hyaluronic Acid

Hydrating Serum: $16.99

An ultra-lightweight moisture boosting serum enriched with BYOMA's Tri-Ceramide Complex™ + Squalane + Glycerin. These highly effective hydrators help increase moisture levels, prevent water loss and support optimum skin barrier function.

Key ingredients include: Tri-Ceramide Complex + Squalane + Glycerin

Clarifying Serum: $16.99

A clarifying booster with BYOMA's Tri-Ceramide Complex™ + Blue Tansy + PHA + Zinc to target imperfections and help unclog pores without irritating or disrupting the skin barrier for a calmer, clearer complexion.

Key ingredients include: Tri-Ceramide Complex + Blue Tansy + PHA + Zinc

Hydrating Trio Kit: $24.99

BYOMA's Hydrating Trio features dermatologist approved hydrating essentials for all skin types. Think of them as the building blocks of the ultimate skincare regime for glowing, hydrated + dewy results.

BYOMA is available online now at Ulta.com and in 715 stores nationwide starting October 16, 2022.

ABOUT BYOMA

Meet BYOMA. Barrier-boosting skincare, driven by science, powered by actives for the ultimate skin-compatible solution, founded by Marc Elrick. BYOMA's clinically proven, dermatologist-approved formulas are each infused with three essential lipids of the skin barrier with the brand's proprietary Tri-Ceramide Complex™. Handpicked active ingredients boost, build, balance, and brighten for your best skin day, every day. BYOMA is breaking beauty barriers as they build an inclusive community and a more sustainable future.

