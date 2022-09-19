Disrupt-X partners with Tektelic Communications to present their IoT Platform at The Things Conference 2022 at Amsterdam

Meet Disrupt-X at The Things Conference, Amsterdam

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disrupt-X, a leading provider of IoT Solutions partners with Tektelic Communications, a leading supplier for LoRaWAN IoT Gateways and LoRaWAN Solutions to present their integrated cloud-based IoT platform at The Things Conference at Tektelic Booth.

The Things Conference is the largest LoRaWAN Conference which will be held in Amsterdam on September 22 and 23, 2022. The Things Conference will have 70+ keynotes and workshops and The Things Certification programs and about 1500+ top IoT professionals and 50+ industry leading players are participating in this event.

Disrupt-X is an end-to-end IoT solutions platform provider and is communication/hardware agnostic. With over 30 ready use-cases on their marketplace, they plan to have about 55 ready use-cases by the end of this year. The intend to complete about 200 ready use-cases by 2025. Founded in 2018 and based out of Dubai is committed to encourage the vast growth of technology and digitalization through continuous development of smart solutions that deliver innovative IoT products and services designed to fit industrial, commercial, and residential sectors.

Tektelic Communication, one of their key partners is a leading supplier of LoRaWAN IoT gateways and solutions. Their solutions include Indoor Air Quality Monitoring, Cold Storage Monitoring, Agricultural Monitoring, Asset Tracking, Health Bands, Rodent Monitoring, etc have been integrated on the Disrupt-X IoT platform. The Disrupt-X platform hosted on AWS using Intel’s architecture offers full-stacked solutions which can be scaled from single asset level to city level. The platform can be hosted on Cloud, On -Premise or Hybrid. Disrupt-X offers End-to End solution with Mobile Apps.

In The Things Conference, Disrupt-X will be part of the Tektelic booth to present LIVE IoT solutions based on LoRaWAN communication using Tektelic hardware and gateways which includes Indoor Air Quality Monitoring, Cold Storage Monitoring, Rodent Monitoring and Agricultural Monitoring.

The Disrupt-X IoT Platform will allow businesses to monitor all these use-cases under one screen. The use-cases that will be showcased are LoRaWAN based which will enable the IoT hardware longer battery life and low lifetime cost. The platform features will allow you to monitor assets constantly, generate alerts at different customizable thresholds, generate custom and scheduled reports, view customized dashboard, set up WhatsApp, Email, SMS or call alerts, set up user groups with permissions and much more. They also provide Mobile Applications to make it convenient for their users to monitor their assets.

The solutions offered by Disrupt-X are communication and hardware agnostic. The ready live use cases can be purchased from Disrupt-X Marketplace directly. Users can start using these easy plug & play solutions for effective monitoring and management of their assets. Disrupt-X offers APIs for 3rd Party Integration and White Labelling with Cloud or On-Premise hosting options.

https://disrupt-x.io

https://disrupt-x.io/indoor-air-quality-monitoring-lorawan/

Contact info@disrupt-x.io for more information.