Todd Miner Law Helped Raise $83,207 for The 2022 Back-To-School Drive to Help Central Florida Students Succeed

A Gift For Teaching is a charity organization that provides students and teachers with the school supplies they need most, transforming every $1 received into $10 worth of supplies for students. This year, Todd Miner Law's 2022 Back-to-School Telethon for A Gift For Teaching raised $83,207 providing $832,070 worth of essential supplies to teachers and students. This was a collective effort that couldn't have been accomplished without the help of everyone involved.

More than 70% of schools in Central Florida are considered high-need, and the teachers shared that more than half of their students arrive at class without all the necessary school supplies on the first day of school. Knowing this, teachers will then often purchase supplies out of their own pockets to ensure every child in their class has an equal opportunity to start the school year with success.

A Gift For Teaching serves as Central Florida's primary provider of free school supplies to teachers for their students who need them most. Teachers who shop at A Gift For Teaching often bring an average value of $650 worth of free supplies back to their classrooms. Open throughout the entire school year, eligible teachers have the opportunity to shop every month for free educational resources at a store, online, or through a mobile unit. Donations help provide supplies to students who need them most, and every $1 received is transformed into $10 worth of supplies, so learning can occur for all.

This year, with everyone's help,Todd Miner Law's 2022 Back-to-School Telethon with A Gift For Teaching raised $83,207, providing $832,070 worth of essential supplies to teachers and students! Thanks to everyone that participated. This wouldn't be possible without everyone's help.

"If you're going to get involved with an organization, it's got to be something you have a passion for. And when I learned that so many teachers have to dig into their own pocket at the beginning of the school year to buy supplies for their students, that was troubling. So I knew that was something that I could really get involved in, and I think most people, once they learn what's going on, I think they can too," said Miner.

How To Help

Even Though Todd Miner Law's 2022 Back-to-School Telethon for A Gift For Teaching has ended, anyone can still help Central Florida students.

Donations will elevate education, empower teachers to unlock student potential, accelerate academic achievement, and foster our community's future leaders. Every dollar received is transformed into $10 worth of supplies for local teachers and students.

