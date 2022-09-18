Lazard Hires Sarah Al-Suhaimi to Chair Lazard's Middle East and North Africa Investment Banking Business

-- Riyadh office to serve as MENA regional hub --

Lazard Ltd LAZ announced today that the firm has hired Sarah Al-Suhaimi as Chair of Lazard's Financial Advisory business in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and that she will be appointed Chair of Lazard Saudi Arabia subject to regulatory approval. Her appointment demonstrates Lazard's growing commitment to serving investment banking clients in the region through its Riyadh office, where the firm has been licensed to provide financial advisory services since 2010.

"Building on our existing presence in the city, Riyadh is the natural location for our regional hub office, from which we will serve investment banking clients across the Middle East and North Africa," said Peter Orszag, Chief Executive Officer of Financial Advisory at Lazard. "The appointment of Sarah as Chair is the first step in strengthening our presence on the ground, and given her extensive financial services background, I can't think of a better leader to represent our business in the MENA region."

"I am pleased to join Lazard, which is known for its culture of excellence and strong brand globally. I look forward to working with the firm's international network of advisors to serve domestic, regional and international clients and help grow Lazard's presence in the region," said Sarah Al-Suhaimi.

Sarah Al-Suhaimi is a prominent business figure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. She has held a number of senior leadership positions across the financial services industry in Saudi Arabia in the past 20 years, including serving as Chair of the Saudi Stock Exchange (Saudi Tadawul Group) since 2017. She previously served as Chief Executive Officer at SNB Capital and earlier in her career held roles at Jadwa Investment and Samba Capital. Since 2021, she also serves on several boards including those of Saudi Airlines and Saudi Telecom Company, and has been a trustee of the IFRS Foundation since 2019.

