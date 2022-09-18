/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Sunday, September 18, 2022/

London, United Kingdom







9:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese.









Note for media:







1:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Elizabeth Truss.









Closed to media







3:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will hold a brief media availability.









Notes for media: Open coverage

Media are asked to arrive no later than 2:45 p.m.

Media interested in participating can contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca for details.







6:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend a reception given by His Majesty King Charles III.









Buckingham Palace









Note for media: Host broadcaster and photographer coverage of arrivals







8:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.









Closed to media