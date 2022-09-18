/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Sunday, September 18, 2022/
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 17, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
London, United Kingdom
9:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese.
1:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Elizabeth Truss.
Closed to media
3:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will hold a brief media availability.
6:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will attend a reception given by His Majesty King Charles III.
Buckingham Palace
8:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.
Closed to media
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/18/c9236.html