Andre Notice – A Highly Capable Speaker and Mentor Encouraging and Assisting People in Transitioning from an Employee to a Successful Entrepreneur with His Erudite Coaching Program

A highly knowledgeable and reputed mentor, Andre Notice uses his expertise and coaching programs to assist people.

A highly knowledgeable and reputed mentor, Andre Notice uses his expertise and coaching programs to assist people.

According to the research, over 4 million people have quit their jobs every month since half have no clue why they landed there first, and the other half have no desire to confine themselves to a 9-5 job. In today's fast-growing world, people strive to do what they love, but most are stumped and have no idea where to start. A highly-capable and reputed mentor, Andre Notice, helps people navigate such circumstances and explore their potential. Using his expertise and skills, Andre Notice has assisted numerous people in ditching their 9-5 jobs while helping them develop a million-dollar mindset to transition from employee to entrepreneur through his coaching programs. Despite enduring an arduous journey and challenges in life (including being homeless and sleeping in his car), Andre Notice refused to give up on his dreams. Due to his dedication and drive to succeed, he has become one of the leading influential personalities in his state.

As a result of his resilience and determined mindset, Andre Notice has recognized that there were patterns to follow, questions to ask, and knowledge to acquire that would help others find out why they were placed on this earth in the first place. He uses his innate talents to support and encourage people to live the life they deserve through a six-week online coaching program. His extensive experience and knowledge have assisted unhappy, unsatisfied, and unfulfilled employees, pinpointing their purpose, propelling their passion, and positioning themselves for profit in entrepreneurship success. Through his online program, he motivates people to find meaning in their lives and never settle for anything less.

"I show others how to ditch their 9-5, so they can live for themselves and feel alive! It's also for entrepreneurs that have hit a peak and are ready to break their ceiling to the next level. Upon completion, you will be able to know what you want to spend the next phase in your life doing and HOW to get it done so that you can live a fulfilling life of purpose and leave a legacy," says Andre Notice.

Moreover, his exceptional speaking skills have encouraged people to risk quitting their jobs and becoming entrepreneurs via several speaking engagements, TV appearances, and media appearances. Throughout his career and life, Andre Notice stayed determined and committed to surpassing in every situation no matter what turmoil or hindrance came his way. He strives hard to find a way to instill the same sense of encouragement in others by illuminating and inspiring them with his mentorship skills.

The goal of his program is for every member of it to know how to spend the next phase of their lives, living with a sense of fulfillment by developing their mindsets, thinking outside the box, and exploring their potential. Over the years, Andre Notice's coaching program has assisted numerous people while striving to push them to live a better and more prosperous life, leaving a legacy behind.

For more information, click on the website AndreNotice.com.

Contact Information:

Company name: Notice Andre LLC

Email: Purpose@MyCoachAndre.com

Phone: 832-620-9398

Website: AndreNotice.com and NoticeAndre.com

Media Contact

Notice Andre LLC

Andre Notice

832-620-9398

United States