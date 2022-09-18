First Saudi National Day celebration to be held in the metaverse

The Bold Group Brings the 92 nd Saudi National Day Celebration to the Metaverse

King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah) as sponsor of the event

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its recent expansion, The Bold Group achieves its first milestone by bringing the 92nd Saudi National Day celebration into the metaverse. The Bold Group has developed an unparalleled immersive experience on the metaverse by displaying Saudi culture in a new digital realm. The virtual Saudi National Day celebration will begin on the 22nd of September until the 24th of September 2022.

The metaverse is a concept of a persistent, online, 3D universe that combines multiple different virtual spaces. It allows users to work, meet, game, and socialize together in these 3D spaces. As an exciting emerging technology, there is an increasing market for the metaverse where some brands, entities and even countries see it as a new channel to utilize, and adoption is rising quickly across the globe. In Saudi Arabia, The Bold Group is among the first to venture into such unchartered territory, activating the metaverse by using it as a platform for visitors to tour the Kingdom, interact with the various aspects of Saudi culture, and explore landmarks, food, music, art, and more in one place.

For this pioneering initiative, The Bold Group collaborated with King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah) to make the user experience come to life. This strategic partnership will enable an authentic immersive experience as both Darah strive to make Saudi Arabia's history and culture accessible to the world, and to educate future generations on the full breadth of the Kingdom's great heritage.

Abeer Alessa, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Bold Group said, "The Bold Group is at the forefront of innovation among the local marketing industry. We are activating the metaverse in an impactful way by paying tribute to Saudi National Day. Fusing our past with our future, we are honoring the storied history of the Kingdom, preserving our heritage and displaying it with pride for people to engage with in the new digital realm." She continued, "Our focus has always been to bring value to our partners and community, and this unique experience paves the way for others to discover exciting new opportunities in the market. In line with the Kingdom's transformative outlook for the Vision 2030, The Bold Group embraces the change and strives to be the pioneer of new and emerging technologies in the digital sphere."

The Bold Group's multi-faceted Saudi National Day experience in the metaverse will be held on the 'Decentraland' platform. It will feature multiple layers of Saudi culture in an open-air museum, with each level displaying various representations of the beauty of Saudi Arabia. The experience will also feature exclusively tailored Saudi national attire, created and inspired by the different regions of the Kingdom. These iconic pieces will be made available as wearable NFTs for event visitors. The Bold Group will also be providing the POAP (Proof of Attendance Protocol) as a limited edition collectible NFT for users to showcase with pride their participation in the world's first Saudi National Day metaverse celebration.

Ziad AbuRjaily, Creative Technology Director in the Bold Experience Unit said, "We're witnessing a major transformation in the Saudi digital industry where Saudi Arabia is being increasingly recognized as a key player in the global technology scene, enabled by the developments achieved in the pursuit of realizing the Saudi Vision 2030. Disruptive technologies like the metaverse are the future, and we at The Bold Group aim to be a key player in that evolution. The idea to usher the Saudi National Day, a historically traditional celebration, into the new era of technology was inspired by the challenge of convening people across the Kingdom's 13 different regions to celebrate Saudi Arabia in one virtual space."

Saudi Arabia has one of the world's youngest populations with digital transformation at the core of its development as the Kingdom aims to be a global technology hub. The Saudi community is digitally savvy, and with the metaverse and other groundbreaking technologies still in early stages of development, the potential for communities and brands are exponential. With its new move into specialization, The Bold Group is always on the lookout to explore and invest in new technologies that result in elevated experiences and unprecedented outcomes for its partners.

To learn more about the activation please visit: saudionmeta.com

About The Bold Group

The Bold Group is a Saudi independent creative ecosystem, spearheaded by three units including Bold Brands, Bold Comms and Bold Experiences. These are the fields that The Bold Group is in a unique position to offer, due to their vast experience in local communication and clear vision for the future of marketing and advertising in KSA. The Bold Group is an award-winning, multi-disciplinary group known for being strategically led, culturally driven and creatively obsessed. Since its inception, Bold has evolved into an agency of 70+ professionals, spread across 2 offices Riyadh & Egypt, with over 180+ clients. Snapchat, Almarai, Arab National Bank (ANB), Alwaleed Philanthropies, Saudia Cargo, Saudi Ministry of Tourism, and Spots for All (SFA) are some of the major partners Bold has worked with.

