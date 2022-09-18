Talk To Danielle Podcast is earning praise from fans and critics alike for its sensitive approach to mental health and well-being

The podcast was launched in August 2022 by CEO & Founder of Being Connected, Danielle C. Baker

Danielle C. Baker’s new podcast, “Talk to Danielle,” launched in August, is getting a huge reception from her fans. The podcast addresses topics many people would not discuss in normal situations. It focuses on mental health and well-being. What makes the podcast truly unique is the transparency and informative nature, as Danielle does not hide anything from the listeners. She discusses information that would make someone’s life easier. The podcast also provides those without a voice a chance to speak up. The subjects cover a wide range of topics such as: altering the perspective for a more inclusive environment, dealing with challenging parenting situations, altering thinking for boundless achievement, and more.

The podcast gives a well-rounded look at the culture behind Danielle’s company, Being Connected. The services given by the company are created to remove the boxes that everyone is forced to fit in when it comes to learning and healing. They accept everyone and respect them for who they are, with no exceptions. They provide support and assistance in making people feel heard and seen.

The podcast touches on subjects that help people see the uniqueness of every individual and make the necessary changes to welcome everyone's individuality.

Danielle said, “One of my guests talks about his challenges as a father. He is discriminated against due to his physical appearance. After the recording, he thanked me for giving him a chance to share his story. The guests in the podcast speak from their real-life experiences and do not say things they have learned in books.”

Danielle will also be a part of a new French TV talk show that will air in September - La Realite De La Parentalite on the TV Rogers Ottawa cable network. It will highlight modern-day parenting.

For more details, visit - www.beingconnected.ca.

For updates, visit -

YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCnwgKvwbvlmTHTQeQQyCjEw.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/danielleconnected,

Instagram: www.instagram.com/danielleconnected

About Being Connected:

Being Connected was established in 2020 to support children's parents, teachers, and caregivers. Having spent 19 years working in the education industry, Danielle C. Baker recognized the urgent need to alter how one approaches education. The company is attempting to update the antiquated educational system to meet each student's needs rather than requiring them to conform to the system.

Media Contact

Company Name: Being Connected

Contact Person: Danielle C. Baker

Email: Send Email

City: Ottawa

State: Ontario

Country: Canada

Website: www.beingconnected.ca



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Talk To Danielle Podcast is earning praise from fans and critics alike for its sensitive approach to mental health and well-being