From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO.



On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at approximately 1:06 pm the Cumberland Country Regional Communications Center received a 911 call from the area of Lambs Mills Road in Naples. Shortly after the call the Naples Fire Department reported there was an unresponsive 2-year-old child at their station. Cumberland County Deputies responded and learned the child, a male, was struck in the driveway of a residence on Lambs Mills Road. Life saving measures at the fire department were unable to revive the boy and the child was pronounced deceased. Due to the age of the child, the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit responded. The investigation revealed the father of the child was moving a pickup truck and camper trailer and unable to see the child when the child was struck. The parents immediately grabbed the child and transported him to the Naples Fire Department. At this time names of all involved are being withheld pending notification of additional family members.

This was a difficult scene for all involved. We urge the media to respect the privacy of the family at this time.