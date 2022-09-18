Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of RMED, SBET, EQ, and MTCR

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2022 /

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. RMED

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of RMED with Catheter Precision, Inc.

If you are an RMED investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. SBET

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of SBET with and SportsHub Games Network, Inc.

If you are an SBET investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Equillium, Inc. EQ

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of EQ with Metacrine Inc.

If you are an EQ investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Metacrine Inc. MTCR

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of MTCR with Equillium, Inc.

If you are an MTCR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2022 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law PLLC

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

SOURCE: Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

View source version on accesswire.com: