Governor Newsom Takes Action to Support Communities Recovering from Extreme Weather Events Across California



Governor Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for the counties of Imperial, Inyo, Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino due to Kay, which brought heavy rain and winds to Southern California last week, causing debris flows, damaging homes and critical infrastructure and resulting in a fatality and widespread evacuations. The proclamation enables the counties to access resources under the California Disaster Assistance Act, directs Caltrans to formally request immediate assistance through the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program, and supports impacted residents by easing access to unemployment benefits and waiving fees to replace documents such as driver’s licenses and birth certificates.



The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency for Plumas and Tehama counties following a June storm that caused flooding and debris flows, damaging roads and other infrastructure. The order directs Caltrans to formally request immediate assistance through the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program.



Supporting ongoing recovery efforts in Mariposa County due to the Oak Fire and Siskiyou County due to the McKinney, Mill and other fires, the Governor signed two executive orders to expedite debris removal and cleanup of hazardous waste resulting from the fires.



The text of today’s emergency proclamations and executive orders can be found below:



Tropical Storm Kay State of Emergency proclamation

Plumas and Tehama State of Emergency proclamation

Oak Fire cleanup executive order

McKinney and Mill fires cleanup executive order

###