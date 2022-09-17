VIVA Textiles the Name of Quality and Sustainability in the Textile Industry Operating from China

China - September 17, 2022 - VIVA TEXTILE is the market leading exporter of embroidered fabric and digital printing. VIVA TEXTILE is operating from the world’s no 1. exporter country China. VIVA TEXTILE has a vast experience of 12 years, working in the textile industry sector. During this long journey of more than a decade VIVA TEXTILE has shown a recommendable progress and delivered numerous successful projects and is still on the way to growing its market occupancy. Closely working with well-known fashion brands making VIVA TEXTILE more competent and trustworthy exporter of embroidered fabric and customised digital printing designer all over the world including China, USA, Paris, Europe and many other regions of the world.

VIVA TEXTILE has set up its own product standards, quality benchmark, working style and understanding of beauty. VIVA TEXTILE has a well-recognized and skillful professional team of fashion designers and wholesales all over the world. VIVA TEXTILE identifies for providing high quality, fashionable designs in very affordable market leading, competitive prices.

VIVA TEXTILE says,

“We are not only a manufacturer, but also a reliable design partner of embroidery fabric.”

VIVA TEXTILE is providing numerous of benefits to its clients including,

4 points system professional embroidery manufacturer

30,000-50,000mts per month of production capacity with guaranteed on time delivery.

Print your ideas into embroidery with copyright protection

VIVA Textile has enough experience of understanding your designs and ideas and converting them onto the embroidered fabric and digital designs, working from scratch to finished product accurately.

30-50 ratio, 5000+ hot designs

200+latest designs updated online; 30-50 new designs updated every month.

24/7 availability and working support

Providing 24 hours nonstop production to its customers to provide them on time delivery order as well.

Following standard 100 by OEKO-TEX to provide safety for people and environment

Viva Textile has been practising green manufacturing since establishment. VIVA Textile works closely with dyeing factories that have Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX to ensure that our embroidered fabrics are free from harmful substances at all dyeing and finishing stages. By the requirements of the standard, ensuring that all the products are harmless to people and the environment too. VIVA Textile not only focuses on creating beautiful designs and quality products.

The sustainable materials used are,

Organic Cotton

Recycled Polyester

VIVA Textile is the market leading manufacturer and exporter of all the below mentioned textile products internationally with hundreds and thousands of satisfied customers.

Chemical Embroidery

The chemical embroidery has a three-dimensional appearance, soft touch, good fabric drape and gloss. The chemical embroidery fabric presents an exquisite full hollow-carved flower pattern appealing to every lady. Therefore, it is widely used in medium and top-grade fashionable women's wear.

Mesh Embroidery

Mesh embroidery is embroidered on the mesh by embroidery machines. Its ground fabrics are primarily in polyester and nylon and can be roughly divided into organza, nylon/polyester mesh, diamond mesh and mesh tulle etc.

Sequin Beads Embroidery

Sequin beads embroidery fabrics refer to that sequins and beads of the same shape and size are connected as a thread and then embroidered on a flat embroidery machine. Sequin and beads provide a strong luxury and stylish expression especially for evening events.

Laser-Cut Embroidery

The laser-cut embroidery fabric is a perfect integration of embroidery and laser technology. This delicate fabric has been widely introduced in fashion brands and one of the hottest selling fabrics.

Here is a lot of more for your interest about the products and customers feedback visit the website.

