Arizona Teen Urging the 3% of Americans Willing to be Blood Donors to Sign Up Today

Consider donating blood in your neighborhood, via the American Red Cross

Come on America, Accept My Challenge to Donate Blood

What would happen if the 3% of Americans who statistically DO donate blood came together to inspire others to?

There are so many milestones in a young adult’s life, and I think donating blood should be one of them”
— Pierce Liestenfeltz
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- That is the question Scottsdale teen Pierce Liestenfeltz has been asking since launching his effort to raise awareness of the importance of blood donation, through his One Arm at a Time Challenge. The teen’s call-to-action is two parts: if you have donated blood previously, now is a great time to do it again, as all blood types are needed. The second part is to inspire teens his own age to give it a try for their first time. In all states but five (Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, New Mexico, and Wyoming), you become eligible to donate blood at age 16, with parental consent.

Not long after his 16th birthday, which happens to be June 14th, World Blood Donor Day, Liestenfeltz and his mom DeeDee wondered aloud if he was eligible to donate blood, as she was making plans to. Liestenfeltz first donated with parental consent this past March, finding it not difficult and actually very rewarding to physically give a part of himself to another human being. As Liestenfeltz discussed blood donation with other teens, it became clear that high school kids are graduating around the pandemic years without ever being asked to donate blood. This will create a negative ripple effect for years to come in our nation’s blood supply.

“There are so many milestones in a young adult’s life, and I think donating blood should be one of them,” said Liestenfeltz.

Liestenfeltz has chosen the American Red Cross as a partner organization for his challenge, given their excellent support and vast safe network of nationwide donor sites that are easily accessible to millions of Americans. Yet, as large event venues are filled again, there are still many open seats at local blood drives daily.

Liestenfeltz donated blood for the second time in May. During his first hosted American Red Cross “Back to School Blood Drive” in August, he donated his blood for the third time, at age 17. Liestenfeltz aims to become a lifetime blood donor, like the so many Americans in the generations before his.

Both teens and adults across the US can become part of the One Arm at a Time Challenge by learning more and registering for the challenge at https://onearmatatime.org/.

Phoenix Area Teen Inspiring Others to Donate Blood in Their Communities

