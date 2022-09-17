Lawyers, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Class Action Suit, Against Capital Ready Mix, Inc., for Alleged Failing to Pay Accurate Sick Pay Wages

Concrete company Capital Ready Mix, Inc. allegedly failed to include employees' incentive wages when calculating sick pay wages, which resulted in alleged loss of wages

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Sacramento employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action lawsuit against Capital Ready Mix, Inc. alleging the company violated the California Labor Code. The lawsuit against Capital Ready Mix, Inc. is currently pending in the Sacramento County Superior Court, Case No. 34-2022-00325517. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.

According to the lawsuit filed, Capital Ready Mix, Inc. allegedly failed to fully relieve Plaintiff for her legally required thirty (30) minute meals breaks. Employees were also allegedly required, from time to time, to work in excess of four (4) hours without being provided the legally required ten (10) minute rest periods. The California Supreme Court defines off-duty rest periods as the time during which an employee is relieved from all work-related duties and free from employer control.

Additionally, Capital Ready Mix, Inc. allegedly failed to pay employees accurate sick pay wages, which violates California Labor Code Section 246. Employees routinely earned non-discretionary incentive wages which increased their regular rate of pay. However, when paid sick pay wages, it was allegedly paid at the base rate of pay rather than the higher regular rate of pay.

