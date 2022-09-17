Submit Release
Associate of Applied Science in Liberal Studies Delivered in Spanish

HOUSTON, Sept. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting on the spring 2023 semester, University of St. Thomas-Houston  (UST) will start offering an Associate of Applied Science in Liberal Studies delivered in Spanish. This degree will be offered through the Kolbe School of Innovation and Professional Studies.

This program will support the academic goals of students who are more comfortable taking classes in their native language.  A Liberal Studies Associate's Degree from UST offers students a well-rounded education with solid multidisciplinary preparation allowing them to pursue careers in education, STEM, government, business and other fields. 

"A Liberal arts education delivered in Spanish will support students by fostering a dual language approach and providing a long run-value in a wide variety of careers," Dr. Nicole McZeal Walters, Dean of The Kolbe School of Innovation and Professional Studies, said.

This two-year, 100% online degree program consists of 60 hours with 45 in core classes and 15 hours in electives.  Students can easily move into a four-year bachelor's degree at UST with this AAS in Liberal Studies degree. 

To learn more about this opportunity contact USTKolbe@stthom.edu or call 713-525-3549

About University of St. Thomas

University of St. Thomas - Houston is a comprehensive university, grounded in the liberal arts. Committed to the unity of all knowledge, UST offers programs in the traditional liberal arts, professional, and skills-based disciplines. Graduates of the University of St. Thomas think critically, communicate effectively, succeed professionally, and lead ethically.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/associate-of-applied-science-in-liberal-studies-delivered-in-spanish-301626575.html

SOURCE University of St. Thomas-Houston

