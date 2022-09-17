The intellectual game Mystic Treasure is about to launch Alpha test, revealing huge prizes of 9,999$

/EIN News/ -- The intellectual game Mystic Treasure has set to open its trial version (Alpha Test) on September 21, revealing a super huge prize of up to 9,999 USD for the community.



Hanoi, Vietnam, Sept. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpiderMoon Corp. The game developer Spider Moon Studio has recently revealed a new mobile game product that will hit the game market in the last months of 2022, called Mystic Treasure. The product will officially step into its first testing phase from September 21.

The game is said to be a new breeze of the market when choosing its own path, following the Learn & Earn trend and using a 2D cartoon graphic style in the direction of deciphering the treasure digging map.

When participating in Mystic Treasure, players will be transformed into a treasure hunter character, the player's daily task is to decipher the treasure hunt map simulated by 10 multiple choice questions/map, which includes all kinds of knowledge in the world such as: culture - society, geography, history, mathematics, foreign languages ​​... when completing the multiple choice questions, the player will now be led to mines to dig treasures to upgrade their system of houses and equipment.

The challenge features promise to turn Mystic Treasure into an esport game

Mystic Treasure also allows players to challenge other online players to compete intellectually through different game modes such as: Challenge vs. online (1 vs 1), Arena 100 (1 vs 100), World Arena (1 vs server). In each game mode, players will have to answer questions from the game system, and winners will be honored and could receive many gifts from the game's system.

With interesting challenge features, huge rewards for the Alpha Test phase up to 9,999 USD, Mystic Treasure promises to become one of the top games to attract young people in the late 2022 period. Readers and gamers can access information about Mystic Treasure here:

Website: https://mystictreasure.io/

Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/mystictreasure.io

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MysticTreasure_

Telegram: https://t.me/Mystictreasure

