KokTailz is an avenue for proper business promotion

For a lot of businesses, this will be a great discovery, because they will be exposed to a substantial number of different personalities and what interests them. Businesses will use KokTailz as a tool to reach a much further audience and present to them their services and products. KokTailz is an app for meeting new people.

KokTailz started its journey back in 2020 after the founder, Sean Trotter, got stalled on a website he created, which gained about 30,000 advertisers in 2017, where individuals and groups could advertise their services. The stalled project was due to incompetent developers.

This set back fueled the dream to create something far better and unique to the dating industry and with the birth of KokTailz, which represents several types of personalities, characters, and their unique differences, comes a platform offered to over 50 million users in the dating app industry in the United States.

Users have had to switch between services due to different platforms having distinctive features, but KokTailz will merge all these unique features of major incumbents in the market to give users an all-inclusive platform which will enable an extremely high adoption rate to counter the potential of users having to switch.

KokTailz, whose within the top dating apps, allows users to get to know other users around the world by sharing the application. The application is based on the local data and the pictures are listed in a chronological order, published by people from the area or by their own contacts. This is a tool for businesses to get to as many individuals as possible all over the world. Koktailz is among the free dating apps.