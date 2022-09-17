BLUETTI Reveals Glamping Ready Campaign in Time for Camping Season

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camping is something that friends and family enjoy together. The upcoming autumn offers an excellent opportunity to celebrate the harvest and plan a camping trip to enjoy the pristine surroundings and feel the seasonal changes. The deeper campers explore nature, the further away they are from the utility grid. However, that doesn't mean they have to camp without power. Make sure to be well-prepared before heading to the next campsite by stopping at BLUETTI, where there is a Glamping Ready campaign available from 7:00 PM PDT on Sept. 16 to 7:00 PM PDT on Sept. 30 for saving big on a wide range of power stations.

AC200P + PV350 (2,000W, 2,000Wh, 350W solar)

AC200MAX + PV200 (2,200W, 2,048Wh, 200W solar )

If planning to get out there for a few days, some cookware like an electrical grill, air fryer, and blender might be necessary for an immersive camping trip. These flagship models-AC200P/AC200MAX, with 2,000W/2,200W (4,800W surge) AC output, are sure to get all these jobs done effortlessly.

Connecting with solar panels to efficiently collect the unlimited sunlight and convert it into storable energy, AC200P and AC200MAX offer a wallet-friendly solution to go solar, so campers can rest assured that there will be no more power shortages for days to come.

B230 + P090D Cable (2,048Wh expansion capacity)

As an expansion battery pack with 2,048Wh capacity, B230 is widely compatible with BLUETTI AC200MAX, AC200P, EB150, and EB240. It can be used as a standalone power source since multiple outputs are built for versatile charging including 1*18W USB-A QC3.0, 1*100W PD3.0 USB-C, and 1*12V/10A Cigarette Lighter.

During the Glamping Ready, any B230 purchases from BLUETTI's official website will get a FREE P090D, which is required while connecting B230 with power stations.

EB55 + PV120/PV200 (700W, 537Wh, 120W/200W solar)

A huge capacity does not necessarily correlate with a bulky size. EB55 features a 537Wh power and a 700W AC inverter, making it as portable as it's powerful to outshine most competitors of its kind. It supports up to 400W (AC+PV) charging rate, which means charging it from 0 to 80% only takes about 1.5Hrs! A perfect companion to help boost your camping experience.

AC50S (300W, 500Wh)

The pint-sized AC50S is a classic model of BLUETTI made for the great outdoors. It's designed with 11 outputs to make multitasking charging a breeze. The hungry devices, such as mobile phones, mini freezers, and projectors, don't need to wait in long lines to get charged.

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.com.

Press Contact:

Amanda@bluetti.com

