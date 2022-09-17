Submit Release
News Search

There were 359 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 244,961 in the last 365 days.

Who is Hussain: World Record Smashed as British Charity Recruits over 37,000 Blood Donors On Single Day

  • World record broken for the most blood donations in one calendar day, across 27 countries in over 350 venues worldwide.
  • 37,018 blood donations made in this record-breaking campaign could save over 110,000 lives.
  • The Global Blood Heroes campaign was coordinated by the social justice organisation Who is Hussain in partnership with local and national blood donor organisations, including the Red Cross, UK's NHS Blood & Transplant, America's Blood Centers and many more.
  • This campaign and world record come when there is an acute need for blood and shortages in many countries.

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2022 /CNW/ -- Today, social justice charity, Who is Hussain, has announced that they have broken the world record for the largest blood drive in history.

Officially confirmed today, Who is Hussain coordinated the record-breaking #GlobalBloodHeroes campaign on the 27th of August 2022, which saw thousands of people across 27 countries donate blood on a single day. Volunteers in New Zealand kicked off the blood drive as the day began and the final donations came in from the West Coast of USA.

Authenticated by the Official World Records, the total number of blood donations was 37,018, beating the previous record of 34,723 set in 2020. With up to 3 lives saved per donation, over 110,000 lives could be saved by the charity's efforts.

Muntazir Rai, Director of Who is Hussain, said: "Who is Hussain was founded just over a decade ago, inspired by the compassionate legacy of Hussain ibn Ali. It's incredible to think that the selfless altruism of this man, who lived over a thousand years ago, has inspired over 37,000 people to participate in the biggest blood drive in history. 

"The pandemic hit blood reserves across the world hard. With hospitals struggling to meet demands, Who is Hussain volunteers rallied together and launched our Global Blood Heroes campaign. Donating blood is a universal act of compassion that can unite people all around the world - we all bleed the same. We're so excited that so many first-time donors came forward and many have committed to donating again, and will continue to, hopefully, for years to come."

The Global Blood Heroes campaign saw large numbers of first-time donors take part; with 50% of donations in Canada and 25% in the UK coming from those giving blood for the very first time.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1901229/Medical_staff_and_volunteers.jpg

  1. Media photos https://bit.ly/3AqWbLx (Credit Who is Hussain).
  2. Find more: blood.whoishussain.org

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/who-is-hussain-world-record-smashed-as-british-charity-recruits-over-37-000-blood-donors-on-single-day-301626584.html

SOURCE Who is Hussain

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/17/c4797.html

You just read:

Who is Hussain: World Record Smashed as British Charity Recruits over 37,000 Blood Donors On Single Day

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.