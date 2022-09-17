Kids Trolley Bags Market Key Player International Investment Analysis & Business Overview - Global Forecast to 2026

Kids Trolley Bags Market

According to a new report, The kids trolley bags industry is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, and region.

The emergence of kids merchandise, and aggressive advertisement coupled with increased frequency of travel has been an important factor driving the growth of the global kids trolley bags market.” — Shankar Bhandalkar

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Kids Trolley Bags Market by Type and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026,". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Request The Free Sample PDF Of This Report @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6152

The global kids trolley bags market size was valued at $347.3 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $662.8 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Kids trollies are the type of wheeled suitcases or bags for kids. These are used to carry traveling material such as clothing, toiletries, trip necessities, and the souvenirs on the return trip. The hard luggage segment is anticipated to witness substantial growth owing to the rise in disposable income of consumers, thus enabling them to spend on luxury traveling products.

The factors that promote the growth of the kids trolley bags industry include changes in lifestyle, rise in tourism promotion, increase in accessibility of transport facilities, and others. Factors such as technological advancements increase easy access to hotel & transport booking through online portals, which further boost the market growth. Continuous development in the travel & tourism industry accelerate the growth of global travel & tourism industry, which in turn supplements the growth of the kids trolley bags market.

The kids trolley bags industry is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into hard luggage and soft luggage. Based on distribution channel, the market is categorized into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, online stores, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The hard luggage segment in the kids trolley bags market is expected to grow comparatively faster than soft luggage, witnessing a CAGR of 8.8%. This is attributed to higher durability of hard luggage kids trolley bags and increase in awareness about the luxury travel products. However, the soft luggage kids trolley bags is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% throughout the forecast period owing to higher affinity of children toward duffel bags.

Based distribution channel, the online stores segment was the major revenue contributor to the global kids trolley bags market share in 2018. In addition, the specialty stores segment is expected to witness a gaining market share due to option of physical comparison between products before purchase.

Need a Discount? Getting Exclusive Discount And Free Consultation @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6152

Based on kids trolley bags market forecast by region, the market is dominated by Europe, particularly the highly developed regions such as the UK and Germany and followed by France. This can be attributed to higher outbound travels from these regions and higher disposable income of people in this region. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 10.3% throughout the forecast period. In addition, LAMEA is expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period with an increase in the affluent population.

The key players operating in this market are Cabin Max, DC Comics (the Araca Group), Disney, Micro Mobility Systems AG, Samsonite International SA, Trunki, TRUNKI, VIP Industries Ltd., and Wildkin. Leading players are continuously evaluating their products on durability, convenience and customer preference to provide seamless customer experience.

Key Benefits for Kids Trolley Bags Market:

○ The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current kids trolley bags market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

○ Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

○ In-depth analysis and the kids trolley bags market size and segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market kids trolley bags market opportunities.

○ The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global kids trolley bags market.

○ The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the industry.

Related Reports:

○ Waterproof Bag Market Growth Opportunities In Global Industry By 2030

○ Laptop Bag Market Will Show An Increase Of By 2029, Report



About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research