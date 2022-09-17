Submit Release
Potential remains of US serviceman missing in action handed over

VIETNAM, September 17 -  

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Office for Seeking Missing Persons (VNOSMP) on Friday handed over a set of remains possibly belonging to a US serviceman who went missing during the war in Việt Nam.

The handover ceremony, held at the US Missing in Action (MIA) Office in Hà Nội, was attended by US Ambassador to Việt Nam Marc E. Knapper, members of the US Embassy, and representatives of the MIA Office.

"Our commitment to recovering our war missing is truly about families helping families, and veterans helping veterans regardless of what side they fought on. Thank you to the Việt Nam Office for Seeking Missing persons and Defense POW / MIA Accounting Agency partners for continued coordination to search and recover unaccounted-for service members. This is the foundation of our bilateral relationship and vital as we approach 10 years of comprehensive partnership," the US Ambassador said.

The remains were found during the 148th joint search held in August and September this year.

After an examination in Hà Nội, the two countries’ forensic specialists concluded that the remains could be linked to a US serviceman who went missing during the war in Việt Nam, and proposed the remains be sent to Hawaii for further examination.

Joint searches for US servicemen missing in action in Việt Nam are a humanitarian activity conducted between the countries’ governments. This was the 159th handover since 1973. — VNS

 

