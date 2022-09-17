Remote Deposit Capture Market Size, Industry Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-27

Global Remote Deposit Capture Market Report

Global Remote Deposit Capture Market size reached US$ 270.1 Mn in 2021. By 2027, It will reach a value of US$ 431.0 Mn, growing at a CAGR of 7.70% (2022-2027).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Remote Deposit Capture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global remote deposit capture market size reached US$ 270.1 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 431.0 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 7.70% during 2022-2027.

Remote deposit capture (RDC) is a technology-based solution offered by banks to manage the check depositing process remotely. It includes verifying the details and images, scanning the checks, and sharing the deposits with financial institutions. It allows customers to send scanned images of checks through an encrypted internet connection. It helps improve customer convenience, reduce risk, streamline business operations, provide 24/7 availability, enhance cash flow, and eliminate trips to the bank. As a result, RDC is gaining immense traction among small, medium, and large enterprises.

Request a free PDF Sample Copy for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/remote-deposit-capture-market/requestsample

COVID-19 Impact on Market: (Positive Impact)

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Remote Deposit Capture Market Trends and Drivers:

The global remote deposit capture market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of smartphones. Moreover, the escalating demand for RDC due to its high-speed, convenient, hassle-free services and instant notification feature for deposited funds is positively influencing the market growth. Besides this, numerous technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) to make secure payments, provide quick customer service, and enhance efficacy, are other major growth-inducing factors.

Additionally, the rising digitization to improve core processing capabilities by remotely depositing gift checks, paychecks, and refund checks and eliminating the need for bank visits has catalyzed market growth. Furthermore, the surging adoption of data analytics capabilities that enable real-time detection and help reduce risks and fraud is contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including the rising awareness about social distancing amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and supportive government initiatives to promote digitization, are also anticipated to create a favorable market outlook.

Click here to view detailed information with table of content: https://www.imarcgroup.com/remote-deposit-capture-market

Global Remote Deposit Capture Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these top key players include:

Alogent, Checkalt LLC, Digital Check Corp., EFT Network, FIS, Fiserv Inc., Jack Henry & Associates Inc., Jaguar Software, Mitek Systems Inc., NCR Corporation, Northern Trust Corporation and ProgressSoft Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, component, deployment and enterprises.

Breakup by Component:

• Solution

• Service

Breakup by Deployment:

• On-premises

• Cloud-based

Breakup by Enterprises:

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large Enterprises

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for customized Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5208&flag=C

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Explore Latest Market Research Reports by IMARC Group:

Gas Engine Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gas-engine-market

Armor Materials Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/armor-materials-market

Roof Coatings Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/roof-coatings-market

Acoustic Insulation Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/acoustic-insulation-market

Cancer / Tumor Profiling Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cancer-tumor-profiling-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.