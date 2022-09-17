Sciinov Healthcare to announce its new Edition 2023 Conference on LONGEVITY
Longevity Hybrid Event: Accelerate Ideas, Partnerships And OpportunitiesSOMERSET,, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sciinov Healthcare LTD (Sciinov), the leading global organizer of scientific events, and provider of regulatory solutions, data intelligence databases, trends & insights today announced its new Edition 2023 Conference on LONGEVITY from May 15-16, 2023 at Dubai, UAE.
The Longevity-2023 is scheduled in Hybrid Mode and will allow participants to join In-Person at Dubai or Virtually from Home or Office.
“Longevity-2023 will gather the entire longevity ecosystem including longevity entrepreneurs, existing pharma and biotech companies, investors, researchers, and government organizations” says Sciinov's Conference Director Ms. Shirey Saxon.
To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request a conference invitation or receive additional information, please contact via Phone or WhatsApp at +1 732 526 1166 or through mail at longevityfederation@sciinovhealth.com
For additional information, please visit https://longevityfederation.com/
