Submit Release
News Search

There were 405 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,007 in the last 365 days.

Sciinov Healthcare to announce its new Edition 2023 Conference on LONGEVITY

Longevity Hybrid Event: Accelerate Ideas, Partnerships And Opportunities

SOMERSET,, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sciinov Healthcare LTD (Sciinov), the leading global organizer of scientific events, and provider of regulatory solutions, data intelligence databases, trends & insights today announced its new Edition 2023 Conference on LONGEVITY from May 15-16, 2023 at Dubai, UAE.

The Longevity-2023 is scheduled in Hybrid Mode and will allow participants to join In-Person at Dubai or Virtually from Home or Office.

“Longevity-2023 will gather the entire longevity ecosystem including longevity entrepreneurs, existing pharma and biotech companies, investors, researchers, and government organizations” says Sciinov's Conference Director Ms. Shirey Saxon.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request a conference invitation or receive additional information, please contact via Phone or WhatsApp at +1 732 526 1166 or through mail at longevityfederation@sciinovhealth.com
For additional information, please visit https://longevityfederation.com/

About Sciinov Group:
Sciinov works in a wide range of specialist markets, providing customers with relevant, timely and high-quality knowledge and connections that help them learn more, know more and do more.
We are the trusted, gold standard provider of scientific events and intelligence databases to the world’s largest industries. Through our brands and a range of products and services, we connect businesses and professionals with the knowledge they need to learn more, know more and do more.

Rajesh Arja
Sciinov Helathcare
+1 732-526-1166
email us here

You just read:

Sciinov Healthcare to announce its new Edition 2023 Conference on LONGEVITY

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.