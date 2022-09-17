Financial Literacy to be the topic of a "Viewpoint" episode, hosted by Dennis Quaid

The educational program will discuss financial literacy and what it can mean to potential investors...

MIAMI, Sept. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The "Viewpoint" educational program with Dennis Quaid dives into financial literacy in an upcoming segment. The program will cover tips and relevant information for nationwide viewers about financial concerns. The episode was developed with the assistance of related financial educators who assisted in supplying information for the program. Dennis Quaid will act as host, opening and closing the segment.

Many consumers lack an understanding of their finances. Nearly half of Americans don't expect to have enough money for retirement to retire comfortably. Credit card debt is at a towering level, and many Americans can't afford an emergency expense if it were to occur. A lack of financial understanding may be the reason why many Americans struggle with saving and investing.

Financial literacy equips individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to manage money effectively. It can start with a basic understanding of money matters and learning how to allocate income toward various goals simultaneously – not just ongoing expenses but savings, debt repayment, and emergency funds. Financial literacy is key to a solid foundation for success. The program will cover these topics with experts in the sector, and much more.

Finances are a source of stress and joy for countless individuals. The Viewpoint platform is created with the purpose of educating audiences about relevant information that can enhance and enrich their lives.

Viewpoint is an informational program made with the purpose of distribution nationally. The show has accepted numerous awards and accolades for its work in educational TV. A crew of talented and diverse individuals with cumulative decades of experience develop the show.

