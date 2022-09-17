REAP Inc. Creates Impactful and Lifechanging Programs for Children and Youths in the U.S.

Having the desire to change the world is one thing but being able to make it happen is another. REAP Inc., a multicultural youth leadership non-profit organization in Portland, Oregon, is doing far exceedingly beyond its mission statement by building the next generation of leaders and supporting them from a young age. In recent events, the non-profit has embarked on multiple programs giving kids the opportunity to participate in activities that shape them to become worthy global leaders.

The programs that REAP Inc. has been busily putting together for children and young people have not only been impactful but also life-changing. One of the organization’s summer programs for Portland youths includes the YEP Program, which trains students on how to grow a business from an idea into a huge fortune 500 company. It teaches them the ins and outs of what it takes to run a big business and positions them for a future in which they can be successful entrepreneurs. The participating children also got the chance to present their business ideas in a “Shark Tank” style.

The non-profit recently received funding from the City of Portland’s Safer Summer PDX Initiative to support its summer programming for students at the Beech Elementary, Lane Middle School and Kellogg Middle School sites. Executive director Mark Jackson explained the motivation behind the event: “Our objective with these funds is to engage 100 at-risk youth in areas most impacted by gun violence in pro-social activities that include academic learning, social-emotional learning, physical activity, and leadership development activities.” The $100,000 in funding REAP received from the City enabled it to serve 249 students from 2nd to 12th grade in their summer programs. In addition, the 10 YEP students took a trip to Silicon Valley and 148 middle school, and high school students attended a three-day conference at Intel for REAP’s Annual Institute of Purpose leadership event.

“When you look at the data and the increase in community violence, I think our budget is a reflection of values, and because we see a real strong need to support our young people, having sustainable funding like this is imperative,” Mark Jackson said. “We’re a year-round program, so the summer funding really kind of helped us harness and elevate what we already do year-round to ensure we’re upstream with our support that provides preventative support to our students.”

With more events lined up in the coming months, REAP Inc. has stayed on course with its vision of igniting and enhancing students’ talents, skills and interests while inspiring them to take action toward creating positive change. The organization is focused on granting more students and members opportunities to participate in different programs that will set them up to become global leaders.

