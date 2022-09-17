Pepper spray Market (Industry) Increasing Demand, Emerging Trends, Growth Opportunities and Future Scope

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in violence against women, such as rape and kidnapping, is encouraging women to think about their own safety, which is expected to favor the growth of the Pepper Spray Market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing use of non-lethal weapons, including pepper spray by the law enforcement agencies is garnering the market growth.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Pepper Spray Market by Product and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028,” The global Pepper Spray Market is expected to reach $60,187.9 thousand by 2028 at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Pepper spray is a non-lethal personal safety weapon, which is used for personal defenses and to control crowd and criminals. A blast of pepper spray stops almost one or more attackers. Pepper spray is also used to protect from deadly animals such as rhinos, beer, and tigers. It is a highly effective deterrent that delivers immediate results.

Rise in crimes, such as rape, eve teasing, murder, kidnaping, and human trafficking, is the major factor encouraging people to buy pepper sprays. Although various gadgets or weapons are used for personal defense such as pocket knife, self-vigilant alarm, aluminum baseball bat, and silver self-defense key cases; however, among these, pepper spray is the foremost choice for women as it is one of the most common and effective defense weapons. A bottle of pepper spray is compact and will easily snug into a handbag. Furthermore, innovations and technological developments in pepper sprays are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, SABRE - Security Equipment Corp. developed SMART pepper spray, in which the smart device can be paired with the SABRE Personal Safety App, with GPS tracking and third-party monitoring.

During lockdown period, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chains are being adversely affected and the whole consumer goods industry is still incurring losses. Governments are frequently practicing total lockdown to limit the spread of the virus, in which retail stores, including specialty shops are strictly suggested to remain close. Despite these hurdles, the Pepper Spray Market witnesses positive growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic as people are afraid of getting looted and robed. Unemployment and food scarcity are some of the negative side effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which are reaching high levels in the U.S., thereby resulting in increase in the shoplifting and robing.

On the basis of product, the gel segment was valued at $3,938.8 thousand in 2020, and is projected to reach $11,726.1 thousand by 2028, registering a CAGR of 15.4% from 2021 to 2028. Gel pepper sprays are gaining significant popularity among users as the product is designed to stick perfectly to the assailant’s face more as compared to other sprays.

According to the Pepper Spray Market trends, on the basis of distribution channel, the online stores segment was valued at $8,620.3 thousand in 2020, and is expected to reach $23,516.8 thousand by 2028, registering a CAGR of 14.2% from 2021 to 2028. Increase in adoption of various online portals in developing regions and rise in number of offers or discounts provided by these sites attract consumers to purchase pepper sprays through online stores. Moreover, online store has increased consumer reach, owing to which it has evolved as a key source of revenue for many companies. Furthermore, the online stores segment is expected to expand in the future, owing to rapid growth in online and mobile user customer bases in emerging markets.

Region-wise, Europe was valued at $7,676.1 thousand in 2020, and is expected to reach $20,162.9 thousand by 2028, registering a CAGR of 12.1% from 2021 to 2028. Rise in use of pepper sprays in Europe to control and handle the crowd during violent situations, such as riots, protest, violence against civilians, explosions, and remote violence, is expected to favor the growth of the Pepper Spray Market during the forecast period. In most of the countries of Europe, use of pepper sprays is totally banned, which is expected to hinder the market growth. Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Greece, Hungary, and Iceland are some countries where use of pepper spray for personal defense is illegal.

The key players profiled in this report include Counter Assault, Defense Technology, Fox Labs International Inc., J&L Self Defense Products Inc., Mace Security International, Inc, SABRE - Security Equipment Corp, Super-Sparkly Safety Stuff, LLC, Suresafety, UDAP Industries, Inc., and Zarc International Inc.

Key findings of the study

In 2020, the Pepper Spray Market was valued at $23,750.2 thousand, and is estimated to reach $60,187.9 thousand by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

In 2020, depending on product, the fogger segment was valued at $10,445.6 thousand, accounting for 44.0% of the global Pepper Spray Market share.

In 2020, depending on distribution channel, the online stores segment was valued at $8,620.3 thousand, accounting for 36.3% of the global Pepper Spray Market share.

In 2020, the U.S. was the most prominent market in North America, and is projected to reach $18,392.9 thousand by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.

