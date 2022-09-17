IPTV Market Trend Analysis, Latest Revenues, Business Outline, Growth Insights, Industry Supply and Forecast to 2026

IPTV Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Streaming Type, Subscription Type, Transmission Type (Wired, Wireless), Device Type, Application, End User, Vertical, and Region (2022 - 2026)

The IPTV Market size is projected to grow from USD 50.9 billion in 2021 to 115.2 USD billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.8% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the IPTV market are the growing preference for video-on-demand and growing demand for high-definition channels, Increase in internet video advertising, and rising internet penetration.

Based on the Component, the hardware segment to account for a larger market size during the forecast period

The IPTV market has been segmented by three components: hardware, software services. The deployment of IPTV has witnessed an increase in adoption, as serves a variety of purposes, such as live streaming and video on demand service. The growing adoption of IPTV across all major verticals, such as media and entertainment, advertising and marketing, telecom and IT, healthcare and medical, gaming, online stores, to fuel the growth of the IPTV market.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market size available for years 2015–2026 Base year considered 2020 Forecast period 2021–2026 Forecast units Value (USD Million) Market Size in 2021 USD 50.9 billion IPTV Market Value in 2026 USD 115.2 billion Market by Type Hardware, Services, Software Segments covered Component (hardware, software, services), streaming type, subscription type(subscription based IPTV and subscription free IPTV), transmission type (wired, wireless), device type, application, end-user, vertical, and region Regions covered North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Companies covered AT&T (US), Verizon Communications (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Akamai Technologies (US), Broadcom Corporation (US), Airtel (India), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Tripleplay Services (India), MatrixStream Technologies (US), CISCO (US), Huawei (China), Sterlite Technologies (India), Exterity(India), Centurylink (US), Orange S.A (France), Setplex (US), Vytio IPTV Solutions (US), Netup (Russia), Foxtel (Australia), Commscope (US), Teledata (Germany), IQStream IPTV(US), Telebreeze (US), Solid IPTV(Australia), LeezTV (Turkey), Broadpeak TV (France), Aigutech Technologies(India), IPTVPORTAL (Russia).

Based on application, the non-linear television segment is expected to hold the highest market size during the forecast period

The IPTV market has been segmented by application into linear television and non-linear television. Among application, non-linear segment is estimated to account for the largest market during the forecast period. Non-linear TV services deliver media on demand to consumers. They are similar to video on demand services, in which consumers can watch their favorite TV program without waiting for a new episode, unlike traditional TV (linear TV).

Major IPTV vendors include AT&T (US), Verizon Communications (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Akamai Technologies (US), Broadcom Corporation (US), Airtel (India), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Tripleplay Services (India), MatrixStream Technologies (US), CISCO (US), Huawei (China), Sterlite Technologies (India), Exterity(India), Centurylink (US), Orange S.A (France), Setplex (US), Vytio IPTV Solutions (US), Netup (Russia), Foxtel (Australia), Commscope (US), Teledata (Germany), IQStream IPTV(US), Telebreeze (US), Solid IPTV(Australia), LeezTV (Turkey), Broadpeak TV (France), Aigutech Technologies(India), IPTVPORTAL (Russia). These market players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches, to expand have been the most adopted strategies by major players from 2019 to 2021, which helped companies innovate their offerings and broaden their customer base.

Ericsson delivers its services in more than 180 countries. Approximately 40% of the mobile traffic passes through Ericsson’s network. The company provides telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. The services offered include network services, digital services, managed services, and emerging business services. The network segment includes hardware, software, and related services. Digital services include products and services for operators. Managed services include network and IT managed services, network design and optimization, and application development. The emerging business services segment includes IoT and Red Bee media. Its caters to various verticals such as media, transport and automotive, energy and utilities, and government.

In 2018, Ericsson rebranded itself as MediaKind, in the IPTV market. MediaKind is a group comprising Aspex, Azuki Systems, Envivio, Fabrix, HyCGroup, Microsoft Mediaroom, and Tandberg Television. Ericsson acquired Microsoft Mediaroom from Microsoft in September 2013.

Akamai Technologies offers various solutions, including security solutions, web performance, media delivery solutions, and network operator solutions. It provides web performance solutions to optimize business processes online. The company is a global player in the IPTV market. Akamai offers Adaptive Media Delivery, a streaming media server optimized for Adaptive Bitrate (ABR) streaming that delivers an enhanced experience for customers across fixed and mobile networks. Akamai’s streaming media server has an appositive brand presence as it streams some of the world’s largest online events, including the Olympics, the Super Bowl, and the FIFA World Cup. The company has a network of more than 240,000 servers deployed over 1,700 networks and in over 130 countries. It offers its products to nearly all verticals, including healthcare & life sciences, business services, BFSI, automotive, hotel and travel, manufacturing, media and entertainment, public sector, gaming, retail and consumer goods, and software technology. It offers its products to large enterprises and startups.

