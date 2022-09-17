Taiwan Tourism Bureau celebrates 2022 MICHELIN Guide's inclusion of four Taiwan major cities by announcing "Taiwan Foodie Travel Sweepstake"

To excite international travelers about the foodie experience that awaits them in Taiwan, the Taiwan Tourism Bureau is partnering with Boiling Point and Wushiland Boba for US locals to experience the Taiwanese hot pots and authentic bubble teas, and a chance to win one round-trip airfare to Taiwan for two.

LOS ANGELES, Sept.16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the publication of this year's "MICHELIN Guide Taipei, Taichung, Tainan, Kaohsiung 2022", which includes 321 restaurants, it is no longer a secret that Taiwanese cuisine, including homegrown street food, makes for one of the best gastronomic experiences in Asia. In just four years, the MICHELIN Guide has grown from recommending 110 restaurants in the capital city of Taipei to 321 restaurants throughout the West Coast cities of Taipei, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung.

To raise awareness of Taiwan's contributions to the culinary world and excite international travelers about the foodie experience that awaits them in Taiwan, the Taiwan Tourism Bureau is collaborating with local Taiwanese restaurants Boiling Point and Wushiland Boba to host the Taiwan Foodie Travel Sweepstake. This promotion includes limited-time menu items and surprise appearances by Oh! Bear, Taiwan's friendliest black bear, and a chance to travel to Taiwan to indulge in the freshest local culinary delights.

Participating Los Angeles restaurant, Boiling Point, is known for promoting Taiwanese hot pot culture on the West Coast. Since opening its inaugural location in 2004, the franchise has expanded to comprise 28 restaurants in the Western US, 3 in Canada, and even a location in Japan's trendy Shibuya District. With a vast selection of hot pot soups to choose from, including house special, Taiwanese spicy, and milk cream curry, as well an array of street-food-inspired dishes like spicy fermented tofu and garlic pork belly, the restaurant is the perfect destination for curious foodies salivating for a taste of Taiwan．

Wushiland Boba, which imports tea leaves directly from Taiwan, offers Californians a chance to taste authentic hand-made Taiwanese bubble tea. Its commitment to using the best and most authentic ingredients has helped the brand come a long way since its inception in Tainan, Taiwan in 1994. Today, it boasts five locations in Southern California. During the sweepstake period, Wushiland Boba will offer one of Taiwan's quirky cult classic recipes: Four Seasons Tea with coconut jelly, boba, and pearls, also known as "Secret Menu #1".

In 2018, Taipei became the eighth city in Asia to receive a dedicated MICHELIN Guide. In 2020, the MICHELIN Guide expanded to include Taichung. With the further expansion of this year's "2022 MICHELIN Guide: Taipei, Taichung, Tainan & Kaohsiung", including the Starred, Bib Gourmand, and selected restaurants, the full 2022 restaurant selection of the MICHELIN Guide in Taiwan now totals 321 restaurants, with 170 eateries in Taipei, 68 in Taichung, 44 in Tainan, and 39 in Kaohsiung. In a testament to Taiwan's delicious and affordable street food culture, 141 of these restaurants have been awarded the Bib Gourmand distinction, an award reserved for eateries offering three courses for under NT$1,000 (approximately $32). Some, like the "Oyster Egg Omelette" stall in Ningxia Night Market, are so modest that they are only identified by their sole signature dish.

The Taiwan Foodie Travel Sweepstake will run from September 16, 2022, to October 16, 2022. One Grand Prize winner will receive a round-trip flight and tour package to Taiwan for two; three First Prize winners will receive initial luggage sets; multiple runner-ups will receive travel essentials such as instant cameras, tech pouches, portable chargers, and travel adapters.

Taiwan is excited to welcome international travelers for tourism and sightseeing once again. As of September 12, 2022, Taiwan has resumed visa-free entry for travelers from more than 60 countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. Incoming travelers will have to abide by Taiwan's current quarantine policy and will be free to travel after completing the process.

