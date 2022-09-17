Laugh Out Loud With Anthony Moffett's New Book "Is It Really Worth Two?"

Full of fun and comedy, surprises await at every turn on a belly-twisting adventure.

We are all grown-ups now, too old for comics... really? Are we actually too old for comic books now? I mean, while standing on a newspaper stand, gazing through the latest edition of those flashy magazines, have you never had that temptation to just pick from one of the top comic books available and perhaps read through a few pages?

Author Anthony Moffett of "Is It Really Worth Two?" is a wonderful storyteller and the book is a joy to read. The characters are engaging and it is impossible not to become invested in their lives.

About the Author

Anthony Moffett is a young and hard-working man who aspires to bring his ideas to the open world. After working for over five years in retail, he wishes to achieve greater as his life pursues some of the most creative and bizarre ideas. His ideas include a tactical organization that exterminated monsters from under children’s beds and closets, restaurant business in a fantasy world, and of course the basic plot of today’s story, a duo of landlords who come across a wide variety of colorful and surreal tenants. They’re not just your run-of-the-mill tenants; they range from human beings to mad scientists, people dealing with mid-life crises and extraterrestrial beings. By taking the extra step to actually getting something published with the help of Adobe Photoshop, the universe of Cold Drink can now be shown to millions to billions of people around the world.

Is It Really Worth Two?

Mrs. Merriweather called the leasing office about a bird that invaded her unit because pest control won't help. Being short on revenue, the leasing office agrees for an extra fee. In addition to ridding of the bird, Corey and Mavirna agree to find a lost two-carat gold safety razor for Mrs. Merriweather. It is a family heirloom that the bird stole.

Chaos ensues when Corey and Mavirna try to catch the bird.

"Is It Really Worth Two?" is a thrilling, fun-filled book that takes readers on a whimsical journey. This book is sure to keep kids entertained for hours. The book is available on Amazon.

