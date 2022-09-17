10,000 Days in the Woods: The Beginning, An Inspiring Story of a Dynamic Individual Who Followed His Passion for Mother Nature and Spent His Life Working in the Woods

Russell Richardson, a forester, nature lover and passionate forest health advocate, launches his first book 10,000 Days in the Woods: The Beginning

Russell Richardson is a dedicated forester who left home in 1969 at the age of seventeen to pursue his forestry education.

His first book, 10,000 Days in the Woods: The Beginning, represents the early days of his lifelong goal of having a life and career working in the woods. Covering his formative years growing up on a New England farm in the 1950s to young adulthood in the wilds of western Montana, he jotted down his early life experiences beautifully in this book.

Since childhood, he has been a committed foot soldier in the environmental movement. As a self-employed consulting forester, he takes pride in his West Virginia Forestry Hall of Fame enshrinement, awarded in 2018 for almost thirty years, improving the forestry profession, landowner advocacy and his dedication to forest health.

From developing awareness of the natural world as a child to following his dream of becoming a forester, his adventures, observations, and life lessons are peppered throughout the book in a meaningful way.

Each chapter and section of his book is a treat to read. Historical insights abound. You can learn many things, forestry techniques, life lessons, and understand unique terms by reading the first installment in Richardson's mesmerizing and inspiring story of a life in the woods.

“The woods are a wondrous place and help us keep humble.”

- as stated by Donna Fitzpatrick in the Forward

The long-term stability of our climate is wobbling towards uncertainty. The stories in 10,000 Days in the Woods: The Beginning are from a time when climate change was dystopian science fiction. To learn more about Russell Richardson and his book, visit www.10000daysinthewoods.com

Media Contact

Amazon Publishing Agency

Chris Pearse

877 384 2440

United States