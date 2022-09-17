Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 900 Block of U Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Saturday, August 20, 2022, in the 900 block of U Street, Northwest

At approximately 5:05 am, the suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/65j6mRS98pw

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

####