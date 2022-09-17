PLPEX collaborates with the professional wine and spirits competition in Mainland China for the first time promoting wines from Portuguese-speaking countries in Shenzhen and Hangzhou

MACAU, September 17 - The 2022 Portuguese Speaking Countries Products and Services Exhibition (Macao) (2022PLPEX), for the first time, collaborates with the “G100 International Wine & Spirits Awards”, a professional wine and spirits competition in the Mainland. The event started with a wine competition in Shenzhen, followed by a touring exhibition in Hangzhou, and will end with an awards ceremony at the 2022PLPEX in Macao, where a Tasting Area will be in place. It aims to help SMEs “go global” at PLPEX and promote the wines and culture of Portuguese-speaking countries. Over 200 wine communities and over 1,000 distributors in the Mainland participated in the live session.

Professional recognition of wines exhibited at PLPEX winning the “Most Promising Portuguese-speaking Countries Wine and Spirits Awards”

The selection of winners of the “G100 x 2022PLPEX Most Promising Portuguese-speaking Countries Wine and Spirits Awards” took place in Shenzhen in early August. A number of professional judges from the wine, catering, and education industries in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area selected 34 top-quality wines from Portuguese-speaking countries presented by PLPEX exhibitors, among which six won the “Annual Excellence Award”, 12 won the “Annual Selection Award”, and 16 won the “Annual Potential Award”. The “Most Promising Portuguese-speaking Countries Wine and Spirits Awards” can serve as a reference for professional buyers and distributors when purchasing wines from Portuguese-speaking countries.

Holding the exhibition in Hangzhou as the first pole and expanding the market of the Yangtze River Delta

To increase the exposure of wines from Portuguese-speaking countries presented by PLPEX exhibitors in the Mainland’s market, Hangzhou was chosen as the first stop of the touring exhibition. On 15 September, a display area for award-winning wines from Portuguese-speaking countries was set up, and a matching service was offered for distributors and buyers to find suitable wines, helping SMEs at PLPEX tap into the Yangtze River Delta market. Business matching sessions were also available on site, and some PLPEX exhibitors reached initial co-operation agreements.

A Tasting Area to be set up at 2022PLPEX for wine appreciation

The 2022PLPEX, the 27th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair (27th MIF) and the Macao Franchise Expo 2022 (2022MFE) will be held concurrently at the same venue from 20 to 22 October. An awards ceremony will be staged for winners of the “Most Promising Portuguese-speaking Countries Wine and Spirits Awards”, and a Tasting Area and a G100 Exhibition Area will be set up to promote the wines and culture of Portuguese-speaking countries to professional buyers and trade visitors from all over the world. During the event, there will also be business matching sessions as an extension of the touring exhibition in Hangzhou to assist PLPEX exhibitors in seeking partners and creating business opportunities.

A live promotion session on wines from Portuguese-speaking countries

In addition to offline promotion activities, a live promotion session on wines from Portuguese-speaking countries was jointly held by 2022PLPEX and G100. Professional wine tasters went live online on the supply chain platform for wine selection, introducing the features of wine-producing regions in Portuguese-speaking countries and the award-winning wines to buyers, distributors, and consumers in the Mainland. Over 200 wine communities and over 1,000 distributors in the Mainland partook in the live session.

Some award-winning exhibitors believe the professional wine competition can boost the confidence of Macao enterprises in promoting wines from Portuguese-speaking countries in the Mainland market. Some wholesale distributors from Jilin Province said that they are assured about the quality of award-winning wines and will consider purchasing them in the future.

The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute will continue to work with the MICE industry and organise different themed conventions and exhibitions for the linked development of the MICE industry.

For any enquiries, please call the PLPEX Coordinator on (853) 8798 9349, or email info@plpex.mo. For the latest information, please follow “MICE_IPIM” on WeChat or visit the website www.plpex.mo.