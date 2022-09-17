Sustainable Athleisure Market Size will Touch a New Heights in Coming Year with Top Key Players

Sustainable Athleisure Market

According to a new report, The global sustainable athleisure market is segmented into type, demographic, distribution channel, and region.

The increase in growth of brand outlets like Adidas, Puma, and Nike in the developing countries like India, China, and few others has boosted the demand for sustainable athleisure.” — Shankar Bhandalkar

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Sustainable Athleisure Market Analysis by Type, Demographic, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Request The Free Sample PDF Of This Report @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14247

The global sustainable athleisure market size was valued at $17,641.2 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $53,431.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape.

Across the globe, a sustainable increase in demand for popular brands such as Adidas and Nike has been witnessed. These brands are continuously focused on manufacturing eco-friendly sustainable clothing & footwear. Moreover, attractive designs and availability of number of varieties in sustainable clothing have attracted younger generation population.

Furthermore, increase in health awareness among young generation and working class population has further boosted the growth of the market. In addition, more people opting for physical activities such as swimming, cycling, running, yoga, gymnastic, mountain climbing, and snowboarding in developing countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia has further augmented the growth of the market.

The global per capita income has witnessed a strong growth rate over the past few years, particularly in the emerging economies. Increase in urbanization and growth of the middle class consumers in the developing and developed markets have encouraged the adoption of convenience-oriented lifestyles, making sustainable athleisure more desirable for all age group people, especially youngsters. Consumers have become more health conscious due to work-related stress and lifestyle disorders. Working individuals opt for fitness regimes such as swimming, running as well as gym to remain healthy and active in daily life. Majority of the individuals invest their time in performing various fitness activities to keep themselves fit and healthy. This has created a demand for fitness and sustainable athleisure among all age groups, thereby, fostering the sustainable athleisure market growth.

In the past few years, a considerable increase in the number of women participating in sports and fitness events has been witnessed. Women professionals have become conscious about their health, so they opt for fitness programs such as yoga or Zumba, and visit fitness centers. Nowadays, women prefer wearing sports apparel daily, which results in the growth of the sustainable athleisure market. Numerous companies launch products in vibrant colors, which offer enhanced comfort, thereby increase their popularity among women.

However, sustainable athleisure products require proper designing and combination of various fabrics such as polyester, nylon, polypropylene, spandex, neoprene, and others, such as texture, design, look, and fashion attributes of athleisure apparels require systematic processing and designing of raw materials. Similarly, fluctuations commodity market, natural calamities effect on the raw material sources, fluctuations in global economies, and others are some of the key factors that affect the price of raw materials. Thus, these products are priced high, resulting in low sales. Thus, high costs of raw material designing of this product hamper the overall sustainable athleisure market trends.

Need a Discount? Getting Exclusive Discount And Free Consultation @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14247

The key players operating in the sustainable athleisure industry Adidas AG (Adidas), Eileen Fisher,Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., PUMA SE, Nike, Inc., Pangaia, Under Armour, Inc., Patagonia, Inc., Wear Pact, LLC and Vuori, Inc.

Key Findings of the Study:

○ On the basis of type, the shirt segment dominates the sustainable athleisure market in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the sustainable athleisure market forecast period.

○ Depending on demographic, the men segment accounted for highest sustainable athleisure market share in 2020, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2021 to 2030.

○ By distribution channel, the hypermarket/supermarket segment was the major shareholder in 2020, and is projected to register a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2030.

○ Region wise, North America dominates the market in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Reason to Buy:

○ Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the global Sustainable Athleisure market.

○ Highlights key business priorities in order to guide the companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the wide geography.

○ The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Sustainable Athleisure Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.

○ Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

○ Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those restraining the growth to a certain extent.

○ Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.

Related Reports:

○ Compression Wear and Shapewear Market is estimated to reach $6.95 Billion

○ Plus Size Clothing Market registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2027

Cashmere Clothing Market by Manufacturer, Region, Type and Application Forecast to 2025

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cashmere-clothing-market

Polo Shirt Market Growth Opportunities In Global Industry By 2029

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/polo-shirt-market-A08010

Ice Hockey Apparel Market Will Show An Increase Of By 2030, Report

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ice-hockey-apparel-market-A14355



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research