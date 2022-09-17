Compressor Oil Market Size to Boost US$9.8 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 6.2% – IndustryARC

Automotive Industry Drives Compressor Oil Market Due to its Ease of Maintenance and Reduction in Operative Costs.

Compressor Oil Market size is forecast to reach $9.8 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026. Compressor oil offers various properties such as viscosity, chemical stability, dielectric strength & moisture, and others which are expected to grow the demand from end-use industries. Increasing consumption of air compressors as they reduce re-lubrication and extended compressor life is expected to emerge as the most significant growth driver for the compressor oil market. The Compressor Oil Market report by IndustryARC covers complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Compressor Oil Industry are –

1. BASF

2. Dow Chemicals

3. Clariant

4. AkzoNobel

5. Hunstman Corporation

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here :

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15562

Segmental Analysis :

1. Synthetic lubricant improves the fuel efficiency of machine parts and reduced operating costs. Hence, the consumption of synthetic base oil is estimated to influence the market for compressor oil.

2. Compressor oils lower the temperature of the operation during the mixture of air and oil. The maximum output of a rotary compressor is mostly 600 horsepower and 1000 horsepower of the reciprocating compressor.

3. Chemical & petrochemical sector held the largest share in the compressor oil market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during this forecast period of 2021-2026, as compressor oil increases the service of machine, reduces operational cost & power consumption during operation.

4. According to the American Chemistry Council, industrial chemical production is expected to boost 3.7% in 2021 and 3.5% in 2022. Hence, such factors are estimated to grow the demand for compressor oil in the region.

Report Coverage Report Attributes Details By Base Oil Type Synthetic Oils (Polyalkylene Glycols (PAGs), Polyalphaolefins (PAOs), Diester and Polyolesters, Phosphate Esters, Silicone Based), Mineral Oil By Compressor Type Positive Displacement Compressor (Rotary Compressor and Reciprocating), Dynamic Compressor (Centrifugal Compressor and Axial Compressor) By End-Use Industry Chemical & Petrochemical, Transportation, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Marine, Pharmaceutical, Metal Fabrication, Mining, Energy By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of World

Get more detailed information about these segments in the report. Buy it here :

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15562

Market Drivers and Challenges :

1. Compressor oil lubricants are used for inflating vehicles, cars, and motorcycle tires. These air compressor oil used to transfer power to the machine and engines.

2. According to Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) and the Auto Care Association, in China, light-duty aftermarket sales will grow from US$281 billion in 2020 to US$314 billion in 2021. Hence, such factors are expected to grow the compressor oil market size.

3. The demand for positive displacement air compressor is estimated to boost from the chemical industry which, in turn, is expected to grow the compressor oil market size.

Why IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. Get detailed report on preferred market as per your specific requirements and our research experts would customize the report for you.

Email: venkat@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 614-588-8538, (+1) 815-656-4596

Similar Reports :

A. Indian Stationary Air Compressor Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18960/indian-stationary-air-compressor-market

B. Compressor Lubricants Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18622/compressor-lubricants-market.html

Media Contact

Company Name: IndustryARC

Contact Person: Mr. Venkat Reddy

Email: Send Email

Phone: (+1) 970-236-3677

Address:Madhapur

City: Hyderabad

Country: India

Website: https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15562/compressor-oil-market.html



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Compressor Oil Market Size to Boost US$9.8 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 6.2% - IndustryARC