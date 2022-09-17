Fatty Acid Market Size to Boost US$12,917.6 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 5.5% – IndustryARC

The Rising Penetration of Omega-3 in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) is Supporting its Growth During Fatty Acid Market Forecast Period.

Fatty Acid Market size is forecasted to reach US$12,917.6 million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2026. A fatty acid is an important component of lipids present in plants, animals, and microorganisms. The growing demand from the personal care and home care industry is one of the major factors supporting the market growth during the forecast period. Growing demand for omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids among the food & beverage industry is triggering market growth. The Fatty Acid Market report by IndustryARC covers complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Competitive Landscape :

The top 5 players in the Fatty Acid Industry are –

1. Wilmar International Ltd.

2. Musim Mas

3. VVF Ltd.

4. Permata Hijau Group

5. Godrej Industries

Segmental Analysis :

1. The unsaturated segment held the largest share in the Fatty Acid market in 2020 up to 72% by revenue and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026. Unsaturated fatty acids have one or more carbon-carbon double bonds in their composition.

2. The home and industrial cleaning segment occupied the largest share in the Fatty Acid market in 2020 up to 48% by revenue and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026. Fatty acids are widely used as an anti-foaming agent in the household and industrial cleaning market.

3. The Asia Pacific held the largest share in the Fatty Acid market in 2020 up to 59% by revenue, owing to the flourishing home care and pharmaceutical industry in the region. The presence of developing nations such as China, India, and others is supporting the regional growth.

Report Coverage Report Attributes Details By Type Unsaturated fatty acid and Saturated fatty acid By Length of Chain Short-chain fatty acids (SCFA), Medium-chain fatty acids (MCFA), Long-chain fatty acids (LCFA), and Very long chain fatty acids (VLCFA) By Application Personal Care and Cosmetics, Home and Industrial Cleaning, Textiles, Agrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Rubber, Plastics, Paper and Paper Products, Paints and Varnishes By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of World

Market Drivers and Challenges :

1. Omega-3 fats are polyunsaturated fats. Majorly Omega 3 fats are available in 3 types namely Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), and Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). Omega-3 fatty acids have a carbon-carbon double bond and it is available in certain foods such as flaxseed and fish, as well as dietary supplements such as fish oil.

2. Fatty acid salts are a widely used class of anionic surfactants in-home care cleaning industry. They are used in different household cleaning products such as soaps, detergents, bleaches, and cleaners among others. lauric, myristic, palmitic, stearic, ricinoleic, oleic, linoleic and linolenic acids and are some of the types of fatty acids used in soap and detergent products.

3. According to International Association for Soaps, Detergents and Maintenance Products (A.I.S.E), the total market value of the household care and professional cleaning and hygiene sector in Europe was estimated at US$ 47.1 billion in 2020. They also stated that in 2020, consumers in Europe spent an estimated US$ 37 billion on household care products.

