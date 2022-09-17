Submit Release
News Search

There were 353 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,080 in the last 365 days.

Wireless RAN Market Size Expected to Reach $31.6 Billion with CAGR of 8.6% by 2030 – IndustryARC

Global Wireless RAN Market is analyzed to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast 2021-2026 to reach $31.6 Billion. Rising demand towards improving network coverage due to growth of various industry verticals as well as initiatives by telecom operators towards upgrading or advancing network communication infrastructure overtime can further drive forward the Wireless RAN industry in the long run.

Wireless RAN Market is analyzed to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast 2021-2026 to reach $31.6 Billion. Wireless RAN can be referred as the LTE core network technology which focuses on offering cost-effective high bit rate and peak data rates coupled with optimum performance levels. The growth in the market is majorly attributed to the rising shift towards IoT connectivity and the need for improved network performance such as reduced latency, high speed transmission with many others. The Wireless RAN Industry Market report by IndustryARC covers complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

 

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Wireless RAN Industry industry are –

1. Ericsson

2. Nokia

3. Huawei

4. ZTE

5. Motorola

 

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15088

 

Segmental Analysis:

1. Rising IoT growth along with increasing demands from telecommunication sector are some of the major factors fuelling the growth of Wireless RAN market, particularly 5G Technology at 52.1%.

2. Based on end-user industry, Wireless RAN market is segmented into Residential, Commercial, Industrial and others (government and public sectors, defence and others). The market for industrial sector is estimated to witness the highest market growth with a CAGR of 14.1%, during the forecast period 2021-2026.

3. Asia Pacific is expected to have a major growth in the global Wireless RAN market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 at 36.5% share in 2020. High investments towards research and development activities along with the rising growth of consumer electronics sector have been fuelling the growth for Wireless RAN market in this region.

 

Report Coverage

Report Attributes

Details

By Component

Radio Equipment, Radio Software, Managed Services

By Technology

2G, 2.5G, 2.75G, 3G, 3.5G, 3.75G, 4G, 4.5G, 5G

By Vertical

Residential, Enterprise, Urban, Rural, Industrial, Transportation, Retail and Hospitality

By Geography

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of World

 

Get more detailed information about these segments in the report. Buy it here:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15088

 

Market Drivers and Challenges:

1. Changing Competitive Scenario: The lack of governmental action on Huawei and ZTE will lead to a more diversified market in Europe compared to North America.

2. Improved Governmental Approval Scenario: According to China Government, foreign-funded telecom companies can operate their businesses in China after the approval from China government, and the telecommunications regulations and other applicable laws and administrative regulations.

3. Ban on Chinese Players: Mandating of meeting minimum standards for telecom equipment have been restricting the new players entering into the wireless RAN market.

 

Why IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. Get detailed report on preferred market as per your specific requirements and our research experts would customize the report for you.

Email: venkat@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 614-588-8538,  (+1) 815-656-4596

 

Similar Reports:

A. 5G Connector Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18776/5g-connector-market

B. Wireless Infrastructure Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16386/wireless-infrastructure-market.html

Media Contact
Company Name: IndustryARC
Contact Person: Mr. Venkat Reddy
Email: Send Email
Phone: (+1) 970-236-3677
Address:Madhapur
City: Hyderabad
Country: India
Website: https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15088/wireless-ran-market.html

 

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Wireless RAN Market Size Expected to Reach $31.6 Billion with CAGR of 8.6% by 2030 - IndustryARC

You just read:

Wireless RAN Market Size Expected to Reach $31.6 Billion with CAGR of 8.6% by 2030 – IndustryARC

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.