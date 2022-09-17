Antithrombin Market worth $5.7 Billion by 2023 at a growth rate of 8% – IndustryARC

Antithrombin Market size is estimated to reach $811.3 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Rising smoking trends among teenagers are factors set to drive the growth of the Antithrombin Market for the period 2022-2027.

Antithrombin Market size is estimated to reach $811.3 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Antithrombins fall under the category of glycoproteins or protease inhibitor which prevent blood clotting compilations (=thrombi) by incapacitating several enzymes responsible for the thickening of the blood. Glycosaminoglycan polysaccharides produced inside the endoplasmic reticulum are examples of anticoagulating substances. The Antithrombin Market report by IndustryARC covers complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Antithrombin industry are –

1. Scripps Laboratories

2. Lee Biosolutions

3. LFB USA

4. Kedrion S.p.A

5. Thermo Fisher Scientific

Segmental Analysis:

1. Antithrombin Market based on the form type can be further segmented into freeze-dry form and Liquid form. The freeze-dry segment held the largest share in 2021. The dry form segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period 2022-2027.

2. Antithrombin Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share with 36% of the overall market in 2021.

3. Antithrombin Market based on application type can be further segmented into Research and development, Therapeutics, and Diagnostics. Therapeutics is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Report Coverage Report Attributes Details By Source Goat milk, Humans By Application/Usage Research and development, Therapeutics, and Diagnostics By Form Freeze dry and Liquid By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of World

Market Drivers and Challenges:

1. Escalating cardiovascular diseases is Anticipated to Boost Product Demand: As long as the prevalence of cardiovascular disease is plunging upward the outlook for the antithrombic market is remarkably fascinating

2. Prolonged sitting is Expected to Boost Product Demand: Widescale modernization and technological breakthroughs have completely transformed the way human beings used to work in ancient times.

3. Hampered research and production activities attributed to the COVID-19 are Anticipated to Hamper Market Growth: Most of the production activities were stalled after governments around the globe announced lockdowns in their respective countries.

