17EDTECH DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against 17 Education & Technology Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against 17 Education & Technology Group, Inc. ("17EdTech" or the "Company") YQ in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired 17EdTech securities pursuant to the Company's December 4, 2020 IPO (the "Class Period"). Investors have until September 19, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On December 4, 2020, 17EdTech held its IPO, selling approximately 27,400,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") at $10.50 per ADS.

On July 23, 2021, the Company stated that China's new regulations regarding after-school tutoring had "not been published, and the Company has not received official notification of the regulations."

On this news, 17EdTech's ADS price fell $3.56, or 39%, to close at $5.64 per ADS on July 23, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on July 26, 2021, the Company announced that the recently published regulations regarding after-school tutoring "will have a material adverse impact on the Company's results of operations and prospect."

On this news, 17EdTech's ADS price fell $1.48, or 26%, to close at $4.16 per ADS on July 26, 2021.

Then, on August 25, 2021, 17EdTech disclosed that "the Company [had] stopped and will stop offering online Academic AST classes over weekends, national holidays and school break periods."

On this news, 17EdTech's ADS price fell 5% to close at $4.48 per ADS on August 25, 2021.

Then, on June 9, 2022, after market hours, the Company announced its first quarter financial results, disclosing a net loss of $3.9 million on sales of $36.82 million – a nearly 50% loss in revenue from the previous year.

On this news, 17EdTech's ADS price fell $0.65, or 21.3%, to close at $2.40 on June 10, 2022, thereby injuring investors further.

Since the IPO, 17EdTech's ADSs have traded as low as $1.54 per ADS, representing an 85% decline from the IPO price.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendant 17EdTech's K-12 Academic AST Services would end less than a year after the IPO; (2) as part of its ongoing regulatory efforts, Chinese authorities would imminently curtail and/or end 17EdTech's core business; and (3) as a result, Defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

