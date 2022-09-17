Submit Release
Full night closure of H1 Freeway from Kinau Street to Ward Avenue

Posted on Sep 16, 2022 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of nightly full closure of the H1 freeway, eastbound, from the Kinau Street off-ramp to Ward Avenue on-ramp beginning Sunday, Sept. 18.

This closure will be from Sunday-Thursday, 8:30pm – 4:30am to complete milling and pavement resurfacing in this area. Motorists will be contra flowed from the H1 freeway, exiting at Kinau street off-ramp and re-entering at Ward Avenue on-ramp.

Drivers are encouraged to plan their commute accordingly. Portable electronic message boards will be posted to provide motorists with closure information.

###

