Full night closure of H1 Freeway from Kinau Street to Ward Avenue

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of nightly full closure of the H1 freeway, eastbound, from the Kinau Street off-ramp to Ward Avenue on-ramp beginning Sunday, Sept. 18.

This closure will be from Sunday-Thursday, 8:30pm – 4:30am to complete milling and pavement resurfacing in this area. Motorists will be contra flowed from the H1 freeway, exiting at Kinau street off-ramp and re-entering at Ward Avenue on-ramp.

Drivers are encouraged to plan their commute accordingly. Portable electronic message boards will be posted to provide motorists with closure information.

